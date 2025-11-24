Jeff Hoffman Faces Major Snub as Blue Jays Loyalist Makes Huge Demand to Mark Shapiro on 31YO Star

The Toronto Blue Jays know that this winter can’t only be about the big-shot players. After coming super close to the World Series title before the Dodgers shut the door on them, Toronto is aggressive this winter. And they have one goal: to get better everywhere.

And according to Carter Fruest at the Locked on Blue Jays podcast, there is one name that the front office should circle in red ink—Ryan Helsley, the New York Mets reliever. Fuerst didn’t hold back, and his face lit up talking about Helsley and his future in Toronto—he called him a straight-up fireballer.

“He throws absolute gas,” Fuerst mentioned.

He also emphasized the 99s, 100s, and even 101s that Helsley regularly ropes on hitters. It’s the exact elite velocity that the Toronto Blue Jays have been missing in the ninth inning. Now, sure, there are other guys like Garcia and Dominguez, and they could touch triple digits, but Helsely lives there. And this is why Fuerst wants Mark Shapiro to pick up the phone.

And let’s be real, the Jays’ closer situation wasn’t really locked in this year.

Jeff Hoffman, who was fresh off a 2024 All-Star appearance, clearly had a down year this time. He is still under contract for two more seasons, but that doesn’t mean he has to be the closer. A bullpen upgrade is long overdue, and everybody knows it, even Shapiro. And sure, Helsley didn’t have a great year with the Mets either after being traded mid-season—a 7.20 ERA. But then context matters. He wasn’t the closer; he bounced between roles.

Moreover, his down year may be a plus for Toronto, as they can get a better deal. He is projected to land a three-year $40 million deal that’s far more manageable than the megadeals that are being tossed around this winter. And after the way the WS ended, a guy who can blow the door off hitters sounds pretty perfect.

Bob Nightengale’s bold prediction for the Toronto Blue Jays

Bob Nightengale has brought a wave of excitement to the Blue Jays Today podcast, giving out a series of bold predictions, and one of the biggest takeaways has been that he thinks Kyle Tucker will end up in Toronto. And Jays do seem to have an advantage! In fact, Nightengale is not alone in thinking so; ESPN’s Jeff Passan believes the same.

Nightengale went on to explain that Tucker’s personality and playing style both fit well with the Jays. He also noted that the outfielder thrives in a supporting role rather than being a centerpiece. So, given Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is anchoring the ship, Tucker could be the complementary star—the Robin to Vladdy’s Batman.

After eight seasons with the Astros and Cubs, Ticker has always had strong talent around him, and hence joining the Jays gives him that familiarity of space. Nightingale also pointed out that Toronto is no longer just a negotiating tool for the free agents, given the club’s recent success. They are now a legit destination.

However, he was clear on one thing—the Jays will sign either Tucker or Bichette—not both. That’s because Nightengale expects the Blue Jays to make a major move on the pitching front, too. “I think they’re either going to sign Bichette or Tucker, but not both, because they’re spending their other money on a starting pitcher,” Nightengale said. “I think getting a starting pitcher is more important to them than bringing back two offensive players.” One name coming to the front is Framber Valdez.

One thing is for sure- upgrading the rotation is the need of the hour for them.