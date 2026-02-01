Jeff Hoffman Hit With Bitter Snub as Blue Jays Told to Chase Dodgers’ World Series Champion

The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the best teams on the field, and their recent back-to-back World Series proves it. But their 2025 World Series was too close to call as it went till Game 7 and into the extra innings against the Blue Jays. The Dodgers don’t want to risk it again and want to drop some weight off the team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And the 2025 runner-ups, the Toronto Blue Jays, are not wasting any time picking Michael Kopech up from the Dodgers, if they don’t want him. This means that Jeff Hoffman might not be wearing a Jays uniform in the coming days.

“The Blue Jays have had a great offseason… but I think they should make one more move for the bullpen,” said Robbie Hyde. “Jeff Hoffman, he was very shaky last year… I think another arm back here could go a long way… they could take a chance on a flamethrower like Michael Kopech.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Hoffman’s 2025 season mixed volume saves with instability, finishing 5.11 ERA across 59 appearances. He recorded 29 saves in 36 chances, ranking fifth leaguewide, but also posted seven blown saves.

Those blown saves ranked third in MLB, directly impacting close games during Toronto’s late-season division race. Hoffman allowed 14 home runs overall, reflecting ongoing issues keeping the ball inside the park.

Toronto stayed atop the AL East, yet late innings repeatedly tested fan confidence in Hoffman.

ADVERTISEMENT

That tension peaked during the postseason, when Hoffman’s mistakes carried heavier consequences under brighter lights.

In World Series Game 7, he surrendered a tying ninth-inning homer to Miguel Rojas. Toronto lost 5-4 in 11 innings, erasing a 4-3 lead before the final outs. Jeff Hoffman had allowed zero homers in nine prior postseason appearances, making the timing especially painful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers Oct 26, 2024 Los Angeles, California, USA Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Kopech 45 reacts in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles Dodger Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20241026_lbm_aj4_159

One pitch reshaped the season, turning earlier October reliability into a defining disappointment.

Toronto addressed bullpen experience after 2024, adding veterans like Tyler Rogers to stabilize late innings. Since the All-Star break, however, the bullpen posted a 5.60 ERA, second-worst MLB-wide. Hoffman remained the closer, yet ninth-inning homers exposed him as the unit’s weakest point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Experience improved depth, but results showed the Toronto Blue Jays still lacked a reliable late-game shutdown option. That reality opens discussion about alternatives without dismissing Hoffman’s overall workload contributions.

Michael Kopech presents a different profile, built on velocity and strikeouts rather than closing volume. As a reliever, Kopech owns a 3.32 ERA across 78.2 innings since 2024. He strikes out 30.1 percent of hitters, compared to Hoffman’s lower swing-and-miss rates. Kopech’s fastball averages 98 mph, giving Toronto a power look currently missing. A short-term deal fits Toronto’s competitive window while addressing late-inning matchup limitations.

The gamble with Kopech centers on health, as injuries limited him to 11 innings during 2025. His walk rates remain elevated, and his FIP sits higher than his ERA, signaling volatility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet Hoffman’s profile shows similar risk, with seven blown saves and franchise-record ninth-inning homers allowed. The Toronto Blue Jays replacing volatility with a cheaper upside arm reflects calculated roster management, not impatience.

For a contending team, measured risk becomes necessary when evidence shows the current option falling short.\

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blue Jays still need arms in the bullpen

Jeff Hoffman’s late-inning struggles in 2025 have left Toronto facing uncomfortable questions about its closer role. The Toronto Blue Jays can’t rely on past saves alone, especially after Game 7 highlighted volatility under pressure. Michael Kopech offers a high-velocity option, but Toronto has other bullpen arms to consider while still needing a decisive upgrade.

Toronto’s bullpen showed flashes of strength in 2025, but durable depth remained unsure at season’s end. The Blue Jays ranked 16th in bullpen ERA at 3.98 with 42 saves and 23 blown saves, proving inconsistency in high‑leverage moments.

Jeff Hoffman led Toronto with 33 saves, but also posted a 4.37 ERA and 4.90 FIP in 68 innings, showing vulnerability to long balls. Tyler Rogers contributed with a 1.98 ERA and 2.88 FIP over 77.1 innings, but lacked traditional closing experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those mixed results highlighted why the club must still improve beyond simply repeating last season’s corps.

Looking ahead to 2026, internal pieces return, but major questions remain about sustainable bullpen strength. Yimi García should rejoin after limited innings, while Louis Varland gained late‑season traction with strong postseason work.

Rogers brings durability and soft contact skills after consistent innings over five straight seasons, adding valuable relief depth. Still, this group lacks unquestioned late‑inning security beyond Hoffman’s role in save situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given these realities, the Jays must explore upgrade opportunities to stabilize the late innings this coming year.

Toronto’s front office can address needs through targeted trades, identifying relievers with proven high‑leverage experience.

Trade candidates like Trevor Megill would bring multi‑season control and closer experience, serving as co‑late innings support. Similarly, Bryan Abreu offers a strong 2025 showing with a 2.28 ERA and 2.39 FIP across 71 innings, adding quality depth. Optionable arms with club control, such as lefties Erik Sabrowski or Andrew Nardi, provide roster flexibility if healthy.

These targeted upgrades would reduce strain on Hoffman and provide deeper, more reliable bullpen coverage.