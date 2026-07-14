“Job Is Not Finished”- Yankees’ All-Star Sets Priorities Straight as New York Aims to Get Over Turbulent Stretch

Both May and June saw the Yankees squander several games, but finally, fans had some respite after they swept the Washington Nationals to close out the first half of the season. Their next stretch begins after the All-Star break against the back-to-back World Series champions, and Cam Schlittler is cognizant of the challenges the second half of the season holds.

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“Yeah, it’s been great,” Cam Schlittler replied, per SNY Yankees on X, when asked about his performance in the first half. “Obviously the job’s not finished though, so as much as the first half went very well, there’s still a second, you know, full half.”

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The Yankees finished the first half on a high note with a four-game winning streak, but it came only after a rough 5-15 stretch. During this stretch, they tanked the series against the Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers. However, the overall picture doesn’t look too concerning. They are 54-42 and sit second in the AL East. But for the Pinstripes, that is never good enough.

They are trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by 3.0 games. They have just found their footing and will open the second half against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Cam Schlittler knows that the World Series is the real goal, which makes every game carry extra weight.

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That’s why he isn’t willing to get carried away by the first-half accomplishments, and it’s not just his words; Schlittler’s actions reflect the same mindset.

The right-hander has an exceptional record this year. A 2.05 ERA and a 9-5 record, striking out 137 batters over just 20 starts. He has been one of the most reliable arms for New York, and it rightfully earned him an All-Star honor.

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However, he selflessly decided to skip pitching in the Midsummer Classic.

He is not currently injured or going through rehab, yet his manager, Aaron Boone, announced that Cam Schlittler had decided not to throw in the All-Star Game. The 25-year-old prioritized his team and the team’s goals over his personal achievements.

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“My priorities are to the team and how I can help this team to win a championship,” Schlittler said.

While MLB veterans like Jeff Frye criticized his decision, it didn’t do much to alter his plans. He will still be attending the game, and the Yankees’ manager completely supports his decision.

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“Just feels like, on his recovery day, to go back out there throwing 100 miles an hour is something that he felt a little apprehensive about,” Boone said Sunday. “Certainly support that decision, and obviously he understands what’s at stake here in the second half for us and for him.”

Notably, New York hasn’t won the championship since 2009, and that’s what drives players like him.

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He believes the first half has only laid the foundation. The biggest challenges are still ahead. That’s why he said, “I’ve got to make sure I keep my foot on the pedal.”