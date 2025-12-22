brand-logo
Ex-Dodgers Star Steps Away From Baseball In Sudden Move After L.A. and Andrew Friedman Reject Emotional Plea

ByKinjal Talreja

Dec 22, 2025 | 2:25 PM EST

After making many key relief appearances for Los Angeles over these years, the former Dodgers pitcher, Joe Kelly, has called it a career at 41.

“I could throw gas still at 41, but now? Hell no, I’m not playing,” Kelly shared during his recent appearance on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast.

“There’s no such thing as retirement for athletes. Retiring is something my grandmother did. Let’s cancel the word “retirement”; it’s used for people who served in the military and for people who worked till 65. You guys deserve to retire; athletes don’t.”

His firm decision has come only months after the Dodgers turned down his heartfelt plea.

Back in August, Joe Kelly did everything he could to get back on the mound.

“If I come back healthy, I’m only playing for one team, and that’s the Dodgers,” he said earlier this year.

Around the same span, the Dodgers’ bullpen was walking a tightrope. Even then, Andrew Friedman openly shot down the idea of overpriced deadline shopping.

This story is still developing….

