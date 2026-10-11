John Cena Makes Grand Entrance at Nationals Park With Police Escort for Special Baseball Moment

John Cena brought his larger-than-life presence to Nationals Park as Banana Ball prepared for a historic night. The former WWE champion has never been a stranger to unexpected entrances, but this appearance carried a different purpose.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“John Cena pulled up to Nationals Park in a Humvee with a police escort to deliver the game ball for the first-ever Banana Bowl championship game,” reported Front Office Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Cena brought his WWE-style entrance to Nationals Park as the Savannah Bananas faced the Texas Tailgaters. The wrestling legend arrived in a military-style Humvee, accompanied by a police escort, before delivering the official game ball. The moment came on October 10, 2026, during the inaugural Banana Bowl championship game in Washington, D.C. With the championship at stake, Cena’s appearance added another familiar face to Banana Ball’s biggest event.

But Cena’s appearance was limited to the pre-game ceremony, where he delivered the official game ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Banana Bowl marked the first championship game of the Banana Ball Championship League, featuring 2 teams competing for its inaugural title. The Savannah Bananas entered the contest after earning their place through a dramatic playoff victory over the Party Animals. The Savannah Bananas won 4-3 in the semifinal. The Texas Tailgaters also had to survive their semifinal, defeating the Loco Beach Coconuts.

Both teams reached Washington with the same goal, and in the end the Texas Tailgaters won the Banana Bowl 2-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Cena’s appearance at Nationals Park was not his first connection with the Savannah Bananas. On February 10, 2024, he made his debut during the team’s exhibition game in Tampa Bay. His WWE theme song, “The Time Is Now,” played as he emerged from the dugout carrying a championship belt.

Cena crouched unusually low at home plate, hoping to shrink his strike zone and draw a walk. Instead, he struck out on a fastball down the middle, finishing his only at-bat without recording a hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The strikeout then led to another moment that brought wrestling theatrics directly into the baseball game. Cena charged toward opposing pitcher Bret Helton as though he wanted a fight, but congratulated him instead. The umpire also added to the spectacle by performing a wrestling-style elbow drop after calling Cena out.

Before the game, announcers revealed that Cena had not played baseball since he was 15 years old. His debut ended with a 0-for-1 batting line, but his entrance and strikeout became memorable parts of the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

This time, Cena returned with a different role, delivering the game ball instead of stepping into the batter’s box. His 2024 appearance put him directly into the action, while the Banana Bowl placed him within its championship ceremony. Both occasions showed how the Savannah Bananas combine baseball with the showmanship that made Cena famous.

John Cena gives his GOATs of the sports

Former WWE champion John Cena has picked his sporting GOATs, overlooking some of today’s biggest names. While Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominate soccer’s greatest-player debate, Cena chose Brazilian legend Pelé instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to talkSPORT, Cena explained, “I’m just going to go old school and say, Pelé.” His choices across 4 sports also included Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, and baseball legend Babe Ruth.

Cena’s American football selection was Tom Brady, whose career includes a record 7 Super Bowl championships. The former quarterback won 6 titles with the New England Patriots before adding another with Tampa Bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cena acknowledged Brady’s achievements, saying, “Brady’s got quite a resume.”

His brief answer left little doubt that Brady’s long list of accomplishments influenced his decision.

For basketball, Cena picked Michael Jordan. Cena said, “I would say Michael Jordan because of the time I grew up.” Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to 6 NBA championships and won 5 regular-season MVP awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball presented a tougher decision, but Cena ultimately chose Babe Ruth for his impact on the sport.

He explained, “That’s a tough one, I would say, and this is to the WWE in me, Babe Ruth for what he did for baseball, that’s what I would say.”

Ruth hit 714 home runs during his career and helped change how fans viewed power hitting. Cena’s reasoning focused on Ruth’s influence, rather than relying only on statistics to explain his choice.