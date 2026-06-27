John Schneider Sends Clear Message as Blue Jays Demote 27YO Star

The Toronto Blue Jays are finally making some moves just before the All-Star break in rectifying their offensive struggle. The team is currently ranked 21st in terms of total runs (337) and 22nd in terms of hitting home runs. An unreal downfall for the last year’s World Series finalist. As a result, a roster shakeup is announced, and 27-year-old Davis Schneider was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo after slashing just .153/.282/.296 with three homers this season.

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Manager John Schneider talked about the objective behind making such a move.

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“We want him to get going consistently offensively,” MLB insider Hazel Mae quoted John Schneider.

This is the second time that Schneider has been optioned to the minors. Back in May, he was demoted to Triple-A Buffalo to clear space for Nathan Lukes returning from the injured list. He was again recalled in mid-June, capitalizing on an injury to Daulton Varsho, and flashed his power with a few extra-base hits. Since his second recall on June 12, he hit back-to-back games with homers.

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“He’s attacked it the right way,” John Schneider said back then. “I’m happy for him. A lot of guys will put their tails between their legs and say, ‘This sucks. That’s not him. That’s not the way he’s built.”

However, the momentum was short-lived as Schneider could manage a mere .071 in his last 7 games. So, the Jays optioned him this time not to make way for a returning star, but for the long term to improve his hitting. In the middle of his to-and-fro, Schneider’s free agency eligibility could take a hit. He entered 2026 with two years and 29 days of service time. Now that he is back in the Minors again, the chance of reaching three years of MLB service time to be eligible for arbitration and 2029 free agency would likely be delayed.

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In exchange, the Jays’ fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft, Sean Keys, got promoted to guard first base.

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Last year, Keys scored 19 HRs at the High-A at .217. This year, he started at Double-A and was recently promoted to Triple-A in June. This year in the Minors, Keys already scored 21 HRs with a 23.1% strikeout rate. Just when the Jays are struggling to find skyshots, a 23-year-old coming off with a .284 average could be the missing link.

The Blue Jays’ making moves in their offense would not be enough, but their pitching also needs a boost.

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The Blue Jays’ pitching staff needs a breather

The Jays are ranked 15th in terms of ERA (4.14), and the major credit goes to their long list of injuries. Pitchers like Cody Ponce and Jose Berríos are out for the season, while Shane Bieber, Dylan Cease, Trey Yesavage, and Max Scherzer have all endured stints on the injured list. Inconsistencies among the existing ones are making it worse.

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Kevin Gausman had a solid first few months, but he gave up 17 Earned Runs in his last two starts. He is now having a 7.62 ERA in 20 innings pitched in June. This means the Jays’ starters regularly exit in the 4th or 5th innings, creating a constant tax on relievers. In this case, the only option left for the Jays is to opt for new names by the trade deadline.

Who could be better than Tarik Skubal? Considering the Jays’ strong farm system and the Detroit Tigers’ willingness to give up Skubal, Toronto could have a chance to pick a partner for Cease. The All-Star is just around the corner, and the Blue Jays front office has less time to make things correct.