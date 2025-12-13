Jorge Polanco Ditches Red Sox for New York: Mets Star’s Contract, Salary Breakdown and More

This off-season has been a whiplash for the New York Mets. They watched their franchise cornerstone walk away and watched as Steve Cohen, their owner, yapped about how much of the offseason is left for them to build a playoff contender team. Focus; it’s not a championship-contending team, he said.

Pete Alonso left for the Baltimore Orioles, Brandon Nimmo was traded to Texas, and Diaz signed with the Dodgers. So a stacked team now felt thin, especially the offense. Now, finally, though, New York made its first notable addition at the plate, and it comes with extra weight.

The Mets agreed to a two-year, $40 million deal with Jorge Polanco, officially stepping into a mildly aggressive off-season that’s mostly been about exits and then arrivals.

They beat out a very interested Boston Red Sox team!

Jorge Polanco Contract Details?

Jorge Polanco comes to the Queens after a strong 2025 season with the Seattle Mariners. And that shows you why he was so heavily sought after in the open market.

The 32-year-old switch-hitter hit. 265 with 26 home runs and 78 RBIs, finishing with a career-best 134 OPS+. His overall OPS checked in at .821, which marked his best offensive season ever since his Twins days—a huge deal.

Plus, he wasn’t just productive; he was also timely and delivered several clutch postseason moments, like helping them power through the ALDS and into the ALCS. This is what matters for the Mets team, who have lost plenty of power, given Alonso and Nimmo walked out the door.

