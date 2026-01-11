Jose Ramirez Fires Blunt 3-Word Warning to Mariners’ $108M Ace

Cleveland feels completely locked in on José Ramírez right now. Ever since he opened up about why he chose to stay with the Guardians despite having bigger offers elsewhere, fans have been in full admiration mode. And Ramírez didn’t stop there. He’s dropped a few more comments lately that make it clear he’s approaching this season with the same no-nonsense, all-business mindset.

That’s saying something, especially considering how dominant he’s been over the past few years. Still, there’s been one tough matchup that’s given him problems: Mariners’ $108 million ace Luis Castillo. Notably, Castillo’s 160 strikeouts in 2025 include getting the better of Ramírez a few times. But after hearing how the Guardians’ star recently addressed that challenge, fans have plenty of reason to believe a turnaround could be coming.

“Castillito, listen up. I’m gonna tell you right now in this interview. You’ve had a few years getting me out, but your time’s up. I’m coming for you. You know I got love for you, bro, but you’ve been throwing some wicked stuff these past few years, striking me out left and right.” Master Flip quoted Ramírez.

Well, José Ramírez has actually held his own against Castillo over the years, going 6-for-27 with three homers and six RBIs in 29 plate appearances. On the surface, that’s pretty solid. Still, the seven strikeouts Castillo racked up against him in 2025 show just how tough that matchup became last season.

So, it’s easy to see why Ramírez might feel 2026 is the right moment to flip the script. And the scary part is, he’s more than capable of doing it.

And why not? He finished third in the 2025 MVP race, trailing only Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh, which says plenty about the kind of year he had. It was also his second season with at least 30 HRs and 40 stolen bases, putting him in rare company. For the unversed, only Bobby Bonds, Barry Bonds, and Alfonso Soriano have multiple seasons like that, and only Bobby Bonds and Ramírez pulled it off in back-to-back years.

Also, since 2017, Ramírez has posted at least 5.5 WAR in six consecutive seasons, the second-most in MLB!

So when a player of that caliber openly embraces the challenge of facing a pitcher like Castillo, it’s definitely something to watch from the Mariners’ side. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how this matchup plays out when they square off again this season.

Ramírez’s challenge would depend on how the Guardians perform

The last time the Guardians made the playoffs was back in 2020, and that’s the frustrating part. If you look at it, even with José Ramírez playing at an elite level year after year, the team as a whole hasn’t quite risen to match him. That’s why, this time around, how much of an impact Ramírez can really make will depend a lot on how Cleveland builds the roster around him.

Well, the offseason has been fairly quiet so far, but there’s still time for the Guardians to add some serious help.

One move that makes a lot of sense is bringing in another top-tier starting pitcher. Ranger Suárez, for example, is coming off a career year with the Phillies after posting a 3.20 ERA in 26 starts. Even though Cleveland finished last season with a six-man rotation, you can never have too much pitching, and Suárez was one of Philadelphia’s most reliable arms all year. He’d be a strong addition.

If the Guardians can make a couple of those moves and truly surround Ramírez with enough support, then his heroics might finally translate into the kind of postseason success fans have been waiting for.