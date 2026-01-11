Jose Ramirez’s Stance on Losing Money to Return to Guardians Shows Why Not a Single MLB Fan Hates Him

Like every other offseason, this one is no different. Big names are lining up for massive contracts, and teams are scrambling to land the best possible deals. But now and then, there are exceptions, where money takes a back seat, and loyalty steals the spotlight. We’ve seen it before. Aaron Judge set the tone when he was willing to take a cut to remain with the Yankees.

Well, this time around, José Ramírez has done something similar by committing to the Guardians. In the middle of an offseason dominated by dollar signs, his decision feels like a breath of fresh air.

However, what really stands out are the reasons Ramírez shared for taking a pay cut. They’re the kind of values MLB should be promoting, ones that highlight the genuine bond between players, fans, and the cities they represent. It’s a reminder of what that connection can look like when loyalty still matters.

“There were real trade discussions and offers from other teams willing to extend me at my full asking price, but my heart was set on staying in Cleveland. First and foremost, my children were born here. My wife feels comfortable in Cleveland, and so do I. I owe this city a lot. Since the day I arrived, I’ve never once been booed by these fans. I’ve seen how crowds in other stadiums treat players when results don’t come quickly, and that’s never happened here.” Master Flip quoted the Cleveland Star.

Notably, Ramírez is locked in with the Guardians on a seven-year, $141 million extension he signed back in April 2022. The deal runs through the 2028 season and even includes a full no-trade clause. For Cleveland, it’s the biggest contract the franchise has ever handed out. But for Ramírez? He almost certainly could’ve made a lot more by testing free agency!

And honestly, why wouldn’t he?

Check what he’s done since 2022. He’s been averaging around 30 HRs a season while keeping his batting average north of .280, numbers very few power hitters can consistently maintain. He’s the kind of player who can go toe-to-toe with any big-ticket superstar in the league.

MLB’s Sarah Langs has even pointed out that Ramírez holds that he’s the best player to never win MVP among those who debuted since BBWAA voting began in 1931.

Yes, a move to a big-market team might’ve brought him more spotlight, but Ramírez seems well aware of how unforgiving those environments can be.

Just look at Juan Soto. Despite being the most expensive player in MLB, he couldn’t avoid boos from fans after a slow start in 2025.

Ramírez, on the other hand, takes real pride in the fact that he’s never been booed, not even during his rough stretches. That mattered to him.

In the end, he chose peace, loyalty, and a genuine connection with the fans over chasing every last dollar.

And honestly, that alone makes it hard for any baseball fan to find a reason not to like him.

Fans are all praise for Jose Ramírez

A top name choosing loyalty over dollar count is what left the fans stunned. “Good for him… most of the time, the grass isn’t greener on the other side. Being able to call a place home means more than money to some people,” one fan said. “Classy superstar. They are super lucky to have him,” added another.

In MLB, the gap between the big-market teams and small-market teams is huge and evident. For example, the limelight and exposure one would experience with the Yankees are not comparable to those in Cleveland. Still, donning the pinstripes remains a dream for every rookie bursting out in MLB. But grass is surely not greener every time on the other side. Ask Devin Williams how it feels to get exposed to a big-market environment.

Well, for the Guardians, they surely are lucky to have someone like Jose Ramírez. Loyalty and elite numbers seldom come together!

“More athletes should think this way,” another user remarked. “Someone send this to Skubal,” one fan commented. Surely, more elite names following the route of Ramírez or Aaron Judge would change the status quo of how the offseason works. For instance, Tarik Skubal recently emerged from an arbitration discussion with the Tigers over a $13 million disagreement. Fans wonder what would happen if the others chose loyalty over money.

“Sincerely love this human,” another concludes. Why not? Ramírez choosing his place based on how his family is happy staying in Cleveland and how he feels involved with the fans says a lot about his love for the franchise. For any fans, what more could be expected? Putting elite numbers every year and staying loyal despite better offers from others.

The fans surely need other reasons to hate Jose Ramírez!