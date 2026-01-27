Juan Soto, Bobby Witt Jr., Tarik Skubal & Cal Raleigh Snubbed Bigtime as MLB The Show Makes Unfortunate Announcement

For MLB fans and video game lovers, having an image of a player like Shohei Ohtani on the cover of MLB The Show 22 helped Sony Interactive Entertainment and San Diego Studio have a successful marketing campaign and strong sales figures (over 2 million units sold). Now, all that has changed with the companies’ recent decisions regarding MLB The Show 26, especially regarding players like Juan Soto, Bobby Witt Jr., Tarik Skubal, and Cal Raleigh.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

MLB The Show 26 will not feature Juan Soto, Bobby Witt Jr., Tarik Skubal, Cal Raleigh, or any other new player on the cover, following San Diego Studios’ decision to move forward without a cover athlete for this year’s release.

In an official message to fans, the developers stated, “To our MLB The Show Community: First off, we at San Diego Studios want to thank you, the MLB The Show Community, for your continued support and feedback. We know you are just as excited as we are for the release of MLB The Show ’26, so we wanted to let everyone know that this year, we have decided not to have a new cover athlete. Please stay tuned to all of our social channels for more information to come.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This confirms that the absence of a cover star is not tied to any individual player but reflects a broader policy decision for the 2026 edition, with the game opting not to feature a new athlete on its cover.

The move marks a clear departure from the franchise’s two-decade tradition of showcasing a cover athlete, which began in 2006 with David Ortiz and continued through 2025 with Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz, and Gunnar Henderson.

While the reasoning has not been fully detailed, the decision suggests the developers may be experimenting with a new or unconventional cover concept, potentially saving the reveal as a surprise closer to launch.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, the announcement effectively rules out even top performers from consideration. Despite an outstanding season, Juan Soto will not appear on the cover, finishing the year with career highs that included 43 home runs across 160 games, a top-seven MLB ranking, and entry into the 30–30 club during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies, becoming just the fifth player in Mets history to do so.

Lastly, he became the NL stolen base leader with 38 steals. However, even such a performance could not help him become the cover athlete for MLB The Show 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MLB The Show (@mlbtheshow) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

However, it is not only Juan Soto who got snubbed as a cover athlete in a video game.

Bobby Witt Jr. misses out on being the cover athlete on MLB The Show once again this year. He faced the same issue in 2025 because Sony wanted to focus on younger stars. Talking about his performance, Witt Jr. hit his 100th career home run during a game against the Texas Rangers last August.

ADVERTISEMENT

With that, he became the fourth player in MLB history to record 100 home runs and 100 stolen bases in his first four MLB seasons. Apart from that, he also won the Platinum Glove last season. He ended the season with 23 home runs and 38 stolen bases in 157 games.

Tarik Skubal joins Juan Soto and Bobby Witt Jr. in missing out on being a cover athlete for MLB The Show 2026, despite being rumored to be the cover athlete earlier. While he might have missed out on being a cover athlete, his performance last season speaks otherwise. His elite pitching skills were on display as he struck out a career-high 14 batters and helped the Detroit Tigers secure a 2–1 win against the Cleveland Guardians in AL Wild Card Series Game 1 last September. In total, Skubal struck out 241 batters in 195.1 innings throughout the season.

Cal Raleigh is the final player to miss out on being a cover athlete on MLB The Show 26. However, Big Dumper kept up his consistency and delivered another impressive performance last season. He hit his 60th home run during a game against the Colorado Rockies last September. With that, he became the seventh MLB player to hit 60 home runs in a single season, joining Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire, Babe Ruth, Roger Maris, and Aaron Judge. He also led the AL in home runs (60) and RBIs (125) at the end of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, none of these four MLB stars has appeared on the cover of an MLB The Show game before. That said, featuring any of these stars would have been better, as it would have further increased their popularity after last season. More video gamers would have become aware of these players, while MLB would have gained new potential viewers.

While MLB The Show will not have a new cover athlete, it is time to take a look at all those who have graced the game covers in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

MLB The Show’s previous athletes list

Sony Interactive Entertainment and San Diego Studio are all set to release the 21st iteration of MLB The Show this year. Notably, several former and current stars have graced the covers of these games from 2006 to 2025. Let’s have a look at who they are.

2006 – David Ortiz

David Ortiz 2007 – David Wright

David Wright 2008 – Ryan Howard

Ryan Howard 2009 – Dustin Pedroia

Dustin Pedroia 2010 – Joe Mauer

Joe Mauer 2011 – Joe Mauer

Joe Mauer 2012 – Adrian Gonzalez

Adrian Gonzalez 2013 – Andrew McCutchen

Andrew McCutchen 2014 – Miguel Cabrera

Miguel Cabrera 2015 – Yasiel Puig

Yasiel Puig 2016 – Josh Donaldson

Josh Donaldson 2017 – Ken Griffey Jr.

Ken Griffey Jr. 2018 – Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge 2019 – Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper 2020 – Javier Baez

Javier Baez 2021 – Fernando Tatis Jr.

Fernando Tatis Jr. 2022 – Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani 2023 – Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2024 – Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2025 – Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz, and Gunnar Henderson

While MLB The Show will not have a cover athlete this year, the only thing left to see is whether they follow this new trend next year or bring back cover athletes in the game.