Juan Soto Credits Bryce Harper and Blue Jays Fan Favorite for Paving Path to His $765M MLB Future

With hitting only 27 HRs and batting .261, it’s clear Bryce Harper hasn’t had his best season. And things got even more complicated when Phillies president Dave Dombrowski publicly questioned whether Harper is still an “elite” player. But beyond the numbers, Harper is known for something that doesn’t show up on a stat sheet: his mentorship.

Remember how Harper has taken Bryson Stott under his wing since the Phillies drafted him in the first round back in 2019? Well, that vote of confidence now comes from Juan Soto. He has openly credited Harper for helping shape him as a player. And Harper isn’t the only one Soto praised… He also mentioned a beloved Blue Jays star as another major influence on his development.

“Having vets like Bryce Harper and Max Scherzer around at 19 years old set up Juan Soto for success!” MLB shared a podcast featuring Soto via Instagram.

In the podcast, Soto was vocal about how veterans like Scherzer and Harper were helpful in guiding a new guy like him back when he was with the Nationals. “The first guy who always caught my attention was Bryce Harper when I got up to the league…,” Soto said. “He was a guy who grabbed me under his wing.”

Well, Soto’s appreciation for Bryce Harper’s mentorship stands out, especially now that both hitters have become two of the highest-paid, most decorated players in baseball.

And when praise comes from an MLB-leading $765 million superstar, it says a lot about Harper’s impact.

Harper’s resume speaks for itself. He exploded onto the scene as a rookie in 2012, slashing 22 HRs across 139 games.

Thus becoming the youngest position player ever to appear in an All-Star Game. And by the time Soto debuted in 2018, Harper was already in his prime, exactly the kind of player a teenage outfielder could learn from.

And clearly, Soto soaked up plenty…

Meanwhile, Scherzer is still pumping high-octane fastballs at age 41, reminding everyone why class is permanent.

So, every time we acknowledge the next generation of superstars coming up in MLB, it’s always names like Harper and Scherzer behind the scenes.

Juan Soto has something for Aaron Judge as well

Well, the bond between Juan Soto and Aaron Judge is no secret. Remember earlier this year when Soto was slumping with the Mets? He openly admitted he missed having Judge hitting behind him.

And even with the Mets-Yankees rivalry heating up after Soto switched sides in New York, their friendship never wavered.

Recently, Judge posted a photo on Instagram of himself and his daughter with the caption “back to back AL MVP,” celebrating his latest award. But it was Soto who stole the spotlight in the comments section with a simple one-word reply… “Capitan!!”

It was a shoutout that showed both admiration and affection. It reminded everyone just how genuine their relationship is.

So, whether it’s Harper, Scherzer, or Judge, Soto has always shown respect to the stars who’ve influenced him.

And that willingness to acknowledge those who helped shape him is part of what made him the $765 million superstar he is today!