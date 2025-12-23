Juan Soto Disproves Carlos Mendoza’s Claim for National Duty as Mets Gamble Big Ahead of 2026 Season

The problems in the New York Mets clubhouse are still not over, even after the reported Jeff McNeil trade. The confusion is now between the Mets manager, Carlos Mendoza, and the one and only, Juan Soto. And it’s not anything serious, but they need to decide which position Juan Soto plays.

A few days ago, Carlos Mendoza was asked if Soto would play DH, as Pete Alonso is no longer with the club, and Mendoza said Soto doesn’t like to play DH. But the story from the Dominican league tells a different story.

“Juan Soto has permission from the NY Mets to play as a designated hitter if Licey advances to the Dominican League playoffs,” was the report by ESPN reporter Enrique Rojas.

Reports indicate that Juan Soto will DH for Tigres del Licey if they reach the playoffs there. The Mets have permitted a limited postseason role, with Soto comfortable DHing briefly this winter. That approval follows communication between Soto, Licey officials, and New York leadership during offseason talks.

In MLB, DH questions grow with Pete Alonso absent and Soto posting negative defensive metrics. Soto recorded minus-13 Fielding Run Value and minus-12 Outs Above Average last season with the Mets. Carlos Mendoza said Soto dislikes DHing, referencing prior Yankees usage and player preference from interviews.

The Mets are committed long-term, projecting a 15-year, 765 million contract investment beginning in 2025. In 2025, Juan Soto hit .263 with 43 homers and 105 RBI for the New York Mets. Balancing defense, DH usage, and health becomes critical as New York chases postseason contention again.

Any injury risk grows when juggling outfield workload, DH compromises, and winter appearances abroad. Even minor forearm or hand setbacks could disrupt lineup plans, postseason hopes, and season-long stability.

Juan Soto DHs for Licey with approval, yet Carlos Mendoza resists the idea in Queens. That contrast leaves the New York Mets fans watching winter ball reports like clues to unfinished decisions. A 765 million commitment demands clarity, because confusion around Soto rarely stays small for long.

Juan Soto ran wild in 2025, then the system behind it left

In 2025, the Mets’ bases weren’t just stolen, they were practically commandeered, with Juan Soto leading the charge like a man possessed. Every jump, every slide, every stolen base looked deliberate, almost surgical. Then, just as quickly as the system turned chaos into precision, the architect behind it quietly walked out the door.

Antoan Richardson wasn’t just a first base coach for the Mets in 2025; he built the team’s stolen-base system. Under his guidance, New York went 147-for-165 on steal attempts, posting an MLB-best 89.1 percent success rate. His work changed Juan Soto’s game, helping him reach a career-high 38 stolen bases after never exceeding 12 previously.

Richardson’s departure to Atlanta leaves a gap in the Mets’ running game infrastructure and could impact Soto’s stolen-base production. Steamer projects Soto for only 20 steals in 2026, reflecting uncertainty without the same daily reinforcement. Fans are left watching a proven system leave town, knowing the player it transformed now faces a season without the architect who guided him.

Juan Soto’s stolen-base explosion was never just talent; it was Richardson’s system in action. Now the Mets must hope instincts replace structure while Atlanta quietly holds the cheat codes. Watching Soto run without his guide feels like seeing a rocket without its launch sequence.