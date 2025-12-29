Juan Soto Forced To Burden Heavy Pressure As David Stearns Refuses To Rein In His “Partner in Crime”, Says Insider

When the Mets landed Juan Soto on that record-shattering $765 million deal, the questions came fast and loud. Could he really live up to the money? And when his time in New York got off to a slow start, critics were ready to pounce. But by June, Soto looked like Juan Soto again. He admitted it took some time to settle into a new team and to adjust to life without a hitter like Aaron Judge protecting him in the lineup.

Notably, in June alone, Soto hit a scorching .325, blasted 10 HRs, and drew 23 walks, a perfect snapshot of his rare mix of power and plate discipline. He eventually wrapped up the season with a .263 average, 43 HRs, and 105 RBIs — numbers that silenced most of the doubts.

Still, while Soto managed to turn things around, the Mets didn’t. They fell short of a playoff spot, and according to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, it may be even tougher for Soto to spark a full team turnaround next season.

“What kind of team are the Mets going to put around him, because the Mets have lost Juan Soto’s partner in crime from a slugging perspective? Pete Alonso. He had a tremendous 2025… I think he very much lived up to the contract going into it. But next year, even more pressure on him, considering the core group is gone,” Rosenthal shared via Foul Territory.

Well, to make things even tougher, David Stearns basically tore down the Mets’ core this offseason. Edwin Díaz, Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil — all gone. And at this point, the only real cornerstones left are Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor.

So, until the Mets reload with comparable star power, the spotlight is going to stay firmly on those two. Whether they have enough help around them or not, Soto and Lindor will be expected to bring their A-game every single night next season!

According to Ken Rosenthal, though, the toughest loss for Soto might be Alonso. Remember when Soto talked about missing Aaron Judge during his Yankees days? Hitting behind him meant more pitches in the strike zone and fewer free passes. Alonso played that same role in Queens.

With Alonso lurking behind him, pitchers couldn’t afford to pitch around Soto. Alonso’s power forced them to challenge Soto, while Soto’s elite patience and on-base ability gave Alonso plenty of RBI chances. Together, they formed a brutal one-two punch that kept opposing pitchers guessing and helped stabilize the entire lineup.

However, now that Alonso is gone, the big question is obvious: who becomes Soto’s new partner in crime? Right now, even Stearns might not have a clear answer.

A new partner-in-crime for Juan Soto is in the making

Honestly, the Mets haven’t been sitting idle trying to find some kind of replacement for Alonso behind Juan Soto. They recently landed former All-Star Jorge Polanco, and the message from the team was pretty straightforward: they see him as the guy who can step in at first base.

“Jorge’s athleticism and versatility on both sides of the ball make him a perfect fit as we continue to build out our team,” Stearns said.

Still, while Polanco’s versatility is definitely a plus, penciling him in at first base came as a surprise. Why? Because over his 12 big-league seasons, he’s never made a single start at the position. Most of his experience has come in the middle infield, with 473 career starts at shortstop and another 410 at second base.

So, because of that, there’s still hope the Mets go out and add another big-name bat to help protect Soto in the lineup. But if they don’t, Juan Soto may be asked to do an awful lot on his own next season. Essentially carrying the offense as a one-man army.