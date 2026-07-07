Juan Soto-Francisco Lindor Feud Buzz Refuses to Fade as Mets Expected to Make Tough Decision, Per Insider

During the Mets’ disastrous 38–53 season, one storyline has taken center stage: the alleged feud between their biggest stars, Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor. Reports have suggested that the chemistry between the two is shaky, but Soto said last year that he gets “along very well with Lindor.” Even Steve Cohen recently acknowledged the speculation and insisted their relationship has improved. While many were ready to believe that, Mike Francesa wasn’t. The veteran broadcaster reignited the conversation with an even bigger claim.



“I don’t think they get along at all. Everything I’ve heard all along is that they don’t like each other,” Francesa said on his eponymous podcast. “So they can say what they want. Just like last year, there weren’t any issues. Nonsense. This year, there’s not any issue.”

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According to the insider, Lindor was the “golden boy,” and he saw the New York Mets as “his team.” But that was before New York signed a 15-year, $765 million deal to bring Soto into the fold. And Mike claims that Lindor didn’t take Soto’s arrival in the right way. Earlier, he had even claimed that the Mets’ shortstop never formally welcomed Juan Soto.

“They went out and brought in a guy who more than doubled his salary, which hit [Lindor] right between the eyes,” Francesa added.

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He emphasized that the franchise plans to build the roster around Soto and prospects like Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing.

Notably, Francisco Lindor is currently under a 10-year, $341 million contract extension, and it runs through 2031. More importantly, the deal includes a no-trade clause. But that’s where Francesa puts his biggest claim.

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“I don’t think there’s any question the Mets are going to try very, very hard to trade Lindor,” he added.

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And the insider is convinced that it will happen in the next few weeks.

This directly contrasts with the recent remarks of the Mets’ owner. Cohen confirmed earlier that neither of the players is going anywhere.

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“I think that was last year’s story. And I’m told and believe strongly that these guys are getting well, much better. And so, I just don’t see that as an issue anymore,” he said.

Both stars have repeatedly downplayed any alleged friction between them. Just two days ago, Soto offered his side of the story, saying:

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“When you meet a girl, you don’t start kissing her right away.”

On the other hand, Lindor termed him his brother.

Despite their public reassurances, the noise just refuses to go away. And this is not the first time clubhouse tensions have surrounded Lindor or led to a roster shake-up.

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Earlier clubhouse rumors ended with other Mets leaving

Last year, Francesa revealed a rift between Lindor and Brandon Nimmo. Apparently, the two had a difference of opinion regarding President Donald Trump. Francisco Lindor later cleared his stance on the subject, saying:

“Nimmo and I are brothers. I love him.”

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However, the alleged rift surfaced during the season, and the Mets traded Nimmo away to the Texas Rangers on November 23.

The situation was somewhat similar between Lindor and Jeff McNeil. Various reports suggested multiple heated moments between the two since 2021, and they didn’t share the best chemistry either. However, McNeil later tried to shut down the noise, calling it “a little argument.”

McNeil, similar to Nimmo, was traded to the Athletics on December 22 last year.

Although the allegations weren’t the reasoning behind the trades, Francisco Lindor remained the constant for the Mets. And the insider now believes that the dynamics have flipped. According to Francesa, Juan Soto has taken center stage, while Lindor might be the one to move away.

For now, the official message from the club remains the same. But the recent updates from Mike suggest that the uncomfortable storyline is yet to disappear.