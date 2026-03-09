Juan Soto Minces No Words On Dominican Republic After Commanding Win Over Netherlands at WBC

Juan Soto helped the Dominican Republic cruise past the Netherlands with a dominant 12–1 win. Soto capped the performance with a game-ending home run. Yet, what has truly gone viral worldwide are his comments afterward, where he seemingly excluded his current MLB team, the New York Mets.

“2019 and 2024—those were really fun teams I played with, but this has to be top of the top.” Juan Soto said during his postgame media availability. “You have the whole family, the whole Dominican Republic, cheering for you.”

According to Juan Soto, the teams he played on in 2019 and 2024 were among the most enjoyable of his career. In 2019, he helped the Nationals win the World Series, which remains the only championship of his career. Then in 2024, he came close again with the Yankees, but they ultimately fell to the Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

Soto didn’t mention the 2025 Mets at all when talking about the top teams he’s been part of.

It’s not hard to see why Soto didn’t include the Orange and Blue among the teams he enjoyed the most. He has spent only one season in Queens, and the 2025 campaign was far from memorable. The Mets narrowly missed the postseason after a loss to the Miami Marlins in the final game of the regular season.

Given that outcome, it’s difficult to compare the experience with Soto’s time in 2019 and 2024 with the Nationals and the Yankees.

Now, there are plenty of reasons why this 2026 Dominican squad might be the best the country has ever sent to the WBC. A lot of it comes down to the rare mix of veteran star power, incredible depth, and pitching staff.

Notably, the middle of the lineup alone tells you everything. It features superstars like Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Manny Machado. Altogether, the position players on this roster bring staggering stats, with 28 All-Star selections and 19 Silver Slugger Awards between them.

And as per Soto, “There are so many superstars on this team, but we’re playing like friends, like a family. We’re playing like a team. Nobody wants to be the hero or do more than they’re supposed to. It’s fun to play like that.”

So, for anyone skeptical of whether the Dominican Republic could manage the superstars, here’s the verdict. And why not?

The team is managed by Albert Pujols, widely regarded as the greatest Dominican position player ever, while Nelson Cruz serves as general manager after appearing in four different Classics as a player. So, if Juan Soto’s statement is any indication, the Mets now know what to do to bring the best out of him.

The Mets got enough hints about how to manage Juan Soto

So far in this year’s WBC, Juan Soto has already made his presence felt. He’s hitting .429 with a home run early in the tournament, which is a noticeable jump compared to the .263 average he finished with during the 2025 MLB season. That contrast alone might give the Mets a few clues about how to get the best out of him.

Soto himself talked about how well the Dominican squad handles having so many superstars in the same clubhouse. For the Mets, creating that kind of balance largely falls on manager Carlos Mendoza.

Clubhouse chemistry clearly matters, especially after reports last year suggested there was some tension between Soto and Francisco Lindor.

Then there’s the lineup protection factor. Soto has previously spoken about how much he enjoyed hitting with Aaron Judge behind him back in 2024. The Mets tried to offer something similar with Pete Alonso in the lineup, but this time? No Judge or Alonso!

Hence, if Soto’s praise for the Dominican team is anything to go by, the message is pretty clear: the Mets still have some work to do if they want to build the kind of roster that truly brings out the best in him.