Juan Soto Puts 23YO Pro in the Spotlight Ahead of Mets’ Comeback Next Year

The Regular season is over, and the New York Mets finish at the bottom of the NL East with a 74-88 record with a payroll of a team that should be in the race for the World Series. But there were still a few bright spots on the roster. Youngsters like A. J. Ewing and Carson Benge stepped up. And after a disastrous season, Juan Soto pins his hopes on Benge and the young core.

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During an interview with SNY after the last regular-season game, Juan Soto said he has confidence that the team will be able to compete in 2027. Soto had just one answer: “Carson Benge.” And this comes after his 20-20 rookie season.

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That answer carried more weight after Benge’s historic rookie season and steady rise through 2026. Soto then explained why the young outfielder represents confidence surrounding New York’s future.

“That’s the confidence we have. We have a really good, talented group, really young core that can help us; you just gotta take them to the right path, show them where to go and how to go about this stuff and play the game.”

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Benge is not alone in that young group, with Nolan McLean and A.J. Ewing also emerging. Their development gives the Mets several pieces to carry into 2027 after finishing last in the division. But Benge’s season explains why Soto named him as the key to the Mets’ future.

The rookie’s season started slowly, with Benge hitting just .136 through his first 20 games. The Mets stayed patient, and Benge gradually changed his approach while becoming one of the most reliable offensive producers. He finished with 20 home runs, 22 stolen bases, 168 hits, and a .282 average.

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His 20-20 season made him the first Mets rookie to reach both marks. He also became only the eighth player to accomplish that during his debut season.

Benge had already made Mets history before reaching the 20-20 mark against the Nationals. On September 19, he collected his 156th hit against the Phillies and passed Pete Alonso. And at 23 years old, the milestone gave Benge the Mets’ single-season rookie hits record.

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His turnaround from that rough opening stretch also caught Andy Green’s attention. Green openly backed Benge for NL Rookie of the Year.

Soto also backed his manager while highlighting Benge’s complete game. “A hundred percent,” Juan Soto said when asked about Benge winning the award.

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“What he’s been showing, not only his offensive side, it’s more the defensive side, too. He’s been showing it day in and day out, running the bases, stealing bags and all that kinda stuff. He’s a superstar. He’s been doing a really good job.”

That praise did not begin after Benge’s records, because Soto noticed him months before any of this.

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Back in May, Juan Soto watched Benge and Ewing play in the outfield and was impressed.

“They’re great,” Soto said. “They call each other psychopaths. It’s crazy how hard they go into the wall and run around the field. It’s incredible. It’s really fun to watch.”

Nolan McLean and Roc Riggio had also praised Benge before his Mets breakthrough. Now, Benge’s rookie season gives those words more meaning. His 2026 campaign cannot fix the Mets’ 74-88 record, but it gives their future a player Juan Soto trusts.

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Mets’ Benge will not have an easy run to the NL Rookie award

Carson Benge had already given Mets fans plenty to feel excited about during his rookie season. But his final games gave his NL Rookie of the Year case another boost. After the Mets finished 74-88, Benge still had something important left to chase. He finished Sunday with 3-for-5 and an RBI against the Nationals.

That final game capped a season where Benge became the Mets’ first rookie to reach 20-20. He finished with 20 home runs, 22 stolen bases, and a .282 batting average. His defense also stood out, as he finished the season with 10 outfield assists.

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After his average fell to .136 early, Benge hit .300 with an .820-plus OPS in the later half of the season.

But Benge is not walking into an easy Rookie of the Year vote.

Cincinnati’s Sal Stewart finished with 32 home runs, 111 RBIs, and 57 extra-base hits. Colorado’s TJ Rumfield also hit .300 with 16 homers and an .843 OPS. Those numbers give both rookies enough to keep Benge’s path toward the award uncertain.

Still, Benge kept giving voters more reasons to notice his complete game.

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He hit .313 in September. And went 23-for-62 with 4 homers during his final 2 weeks. Juan Soto called him a superstar, while Andy Green said he would vote for Benge. Those words came after watching Benge contribute with his bat, glove, and speed in a season where the Mets didn’t have much good to talk about.

Now the Rookie of the Year vote comes down to what stood out most across 2026. Stewart brought bigger power numbers, while Rumfield finished with the highest average and OPS. Benge, however, gave the Mets production in nearly every part of the game.

After the way he finished the season, it could give him enough to finish on top.