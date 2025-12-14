Juan Soto Reveals Why He Turned Down Nationals’ $440M Offer- “Never done this for Money”

Essentials Inside The Story Why Juan Soto rejected Nationals’ historic $440M offer?

Team competitiveness mattered more than money for Juan Soto

New York Mets era brings pressure, redemption quest still unfinished for Soto

Let’s rewind to 2022, back when Juan Soto was still evolving into a full-blown superstar and damaging the opponents in a Nationals uniform. From the moment he debuted to the time he became a World Series champion, Soto’s run in D.C. was nothing short of special. So, naturally, the Nationals tried to lock him up for good, putting a massive 15-year, $440 million contract on the table. Notably, the biggest offer MLB had ever seen at the time.

Yet, Soto said no!

Fast-forward to 2025, and he’s shattered the $700 million mark, yet his decision to turn down that deal in 2022 wasn’t just about chasing a bigger paycheck. For Soto, it wasn’t simply a financial call. But what were the other reasons?

“When we analyzed everything and put it all in order, when we looked at the contract terms and how I was going to develop my career, it wasn’t going to be the best decision, and that’s why we decided to pass. It was a difficult decision, but not so difficult for me because I’ve never done this for the money,” MLB insider Hector Gomez quoted Soto.

Well, one big reason Soto turned down the Nationals’ offer was the way it was structured. For the uninitiated, despite the eye-popping total, the AAV came out to approximately $29.3 million, which ranked around 20th in the league at the time. Moreover, Soto was on track to hit free agency at just 26, and his agent made it clear that waiting could open the door to a contract north of $500 million.

But even that wasn’t the real deal-breaker.

What mattered more to Soto was direction. He didn’t feel the Nationals were truly investing in building another championship-level team. And guess what, his thinking makes a lot of sense.

Reportedly, before the 2019 championship run, the Nationals were among MLB’s biggest spenders. They ranked fifth in player payroll in both 2015 and 2018. However, by 2021, Washington had fallen to 13th in payroll, then slid to 25th in 2023 and 24th in 2024!

So when Soto chose to look elsewhere, he was betting on competitiveness as much as cash. And that bet paid off. Not only did he land a record-breaking $765 million deal, but he also ended up in a major market with the New York Mets, a team clearly committed to winning.

Juan Soto is still looking for redemption

Since leaving Washington, Juan Soto has found himself exactly where superstars usually end up. Big markets and under bright lights! First came the Yankees in 2024, then the Mets. Yet despite all that star power, his mission to win another World Series after 2019 is still unfinished.

With the Yankees, he came painfully close. A championship was within reach before the Bombers ran into the Dodgers and fell short in the Fall Classic. Then, in 2025, things went sideways again. This time with the Mets, who couldn’t even punch a ticket to the postseason. So, for all the money, attention, and expectations, the ultimate goal of winning titles has remained elusive for Soto since leaving the Nationals!

Now the situation feels oddly familiar.

The Mets are heading into the offseason facing historic lows, and Soto may once again be under pressure to lift a franchise desperate for redemption. The difference this time? Back in 2022, he had the luxury of walking away in search of a better situation. Now, that option isn’t really there. Instead of choosing his next destination, Soto’s challenge is clear: lead the charge, embrace the spotlight, and find redemption in orange and blue.