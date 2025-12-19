Juan Soto’s Need For Control Uncovered After Denying Mets Locker Room Beef With Francisco Lindor

It sounds like things between Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor go deeper than just a minor locker-room disagreement. Reportedly, Soto openly questioned Lindor’s role as team captain. He instead threw his support behind Starling Marte. And a lot of Mets fans started wondering what was really going on behind the scenes. Now that concern only grew after New York Post reporter Mike Puma shared some telling details about the Mets’ clubhouse last month.

According to Puma, there were rumblings about confusion over leadership, with questions about who was actually running the room, and a sense that Lindor may have lost some influence in the clubhouse. So, all of that makes this feel like more than just a personality clash, and more like a quiet power struggle.

And now, with new reports highlighting Soto’s role in the upcoming WBC, there may finally be some clues as to what’s really driving the tension between the two stars and why that battle for authority surfaced in the first place.

“Nelson Cruz: Juan Soto is the recruiter for the Dominican National Team for the 2026 World Baseball Classic,” Mets Batflip shared via X.

Well, the Dominican Republic’s WBC squad is shaping up to be absolutely loaded. For example, Junior Caminero is confirmed, and stars like Manny Machado and José Ramírez are expected as well. And if you look at the full pool of players still awaiting final approval, the infield alone could be a puzzle made up of Caminero, Ramírez, Machado, Geraldo Perdomo, Elly De La Cruz, Jeremy Peña, Willy Adames, Ketel Marte, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The outfield options aren’t any less impressive. The likes of Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Julio Rodríguez are potentially locking things down. On the pitching side, a rotation featuring Sandy Alcántara and Freddy Peralta is there. Cristopher Sánchez, Framber Valdez, and Luis Castillo would also be intimidating on their own. And that’s before you even get to a bullpen stacked with Carlos Estévez, Jhoan Durán, Bryan Abreu, Abner Uribe, Ronny Henríquez, and Camilo Doval.

Yes, those are some of the biggest stars in MLB. And they could all be wearing Dominican Republic uniforms at the WBC!

But that’s not even the most interesting part. What really has people talking is the idea that Soto has been given significant say in putting together the final roster. So, when you’re talking about choosing among peers of that caliber, guys who are also his MLB teammates and contemporaries, that kind of authority stands out.

For some analysts, this only reinforces the perception that Soto carries real influence and command. And this might help explain the reported power struggle in the Mets clubhouse. Even though Soto has publicly brushed off any talk of conflict with Lindor, this situation does make his desire for control feel more visible than ever.

There’s no doubt he’d help assemble an elite WBC team. But with rumors swirling and conflicts involved, the speculation machine is already running at full speed.

Juan Soto is the best coming out of the Dominican Republic

Is it true that Soto is the best name out of the Dominican Republic? The reward and recognition prove that.

Notably, Soto was named the winner of the Juan Marichal Award on December 14. Thus, claiming the honor for the second straight season. The award, which has been given out since 2021, recognizes the top Dominican player in MLB each year. Thus, putting Soto in elite company alongside past winners like Marcell Ozuna in 2023, Sandy Alcántara in 2022, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in 2021.

What really cements Soto’s case, though, is how dominant his 2025 season was. He smashed 43 HRs, drove in 105 RBIs, stole 38 bases, and finished with an impressive .263/.396/.525 slash line over 577 at-bats. That combination of power, patience, and speed made him one of the most complete offensive players in the game.

So while rumors about a power struggle in the Mets clubhouse continue to swirl, Soto’s on-field production tells a different story. Whatever may be happening behind closed doors, there’s no denying his impact between the lines. His numbers, his accolades, and now another Juan Marichal Award all reinforce his stature with elite performance.