Juan Soto Told To Make 3 Key Changes After Publicly Challenging Shohei Ohtani

Juan Soto’s first year with the Mets didn’t exactly unfold the way fans imagined, but that hardly changes his status as one of the most dangerous hitters in the National League. With Soto openly embracing the challenge of going toe to toe with Shohei Ohtani this season, the Mets are clearly all in on him as their franchise cornerstone. But when the benchmark is Ohtani, being great is not enough. Soto has to be exceptional.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That is where MLB’s Thomas Harrigan enters the conversation, outlining three key reasons why Soto could realistically edge out Ohtani in the NL MVP race.

ADVERTISEMENT

A .263 batting average might not immediately jump off the page, yet a .396 on-base percentage certainly does. Add in 43 home runs after a slow April, and it becomes clear just how lethal Soto can be once he settles into a rhythm.

“Yesterday, Juan Soto spoke of his desire to beat out Shohei Ohtani (and everyone else) for the NL MVP. Today, @HarriganMLB wrote about how he could actually pull it off:” Mets’ insider Anthony DiComo cited Harrigan.

ADVERTISEMENT

So can Juan Soto really jump past Shohei Ohtani in the NL MVP race? Soto certainly believes he can. “I’ve just got to beat him. Definitely, it’s not going to be easy, but I’ve got to find a way to beat him.” That confidence is there, but according to Harrigan, confidence alone won’t cut it!

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The first hurdle? Soto has to ditch his usual slow start. That issue was especially obvious last season.

Reportedly, through June 5, 2025, he was sitting at a modest .229/.367/.430. Then he flipped the switch. Over the final 93 games, Soto was hitting .293/.421/.600 and finishing with a career-best 43 HRs and 38 steals. So, as per Harrigan, Soto isn’t a two-way unicorn like Ohtani, so he can’t afford to warm up halfway through the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

To stay in the MVP conversation, he needs to play like that second-half version of himself from Opening Day to the final out.

Next comes baserunning. Ohtani has set the standard here with that absurd 50-50 season in 2024. In contrast, Soto quietly made real strides on the bases last year. And with Ohtani dialing things back and swiping just 20 bags, this might be one area where Soto can realistically gain ground if he stays aggressive and efficient.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lastly, there’s defense, which perhaps is Soto’s toughest sell. Ohtani’s value on the mound already puts him in another stratosphere, and Soto’s glove hasn’t exactly helped his case. He was one of the worst defensive right fielders in baseball last year, posting a brutal -12 OAA, tied for the worst among all outfielders. That’s a glaring weakness, and it means even a 50-homer season might not be enough on its own.

So, beating Ohtani for the NL MVP is a tough nut to crack. While Juan Soto certainly could get things going, things surely are not as easy as they seem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Juan Soto is reportedly looking different this year

Spring training is underway, and if insider buzz is anything to go by, Juan Soto looks like a completely different guy compared to last year. Remember last year when there were whispers that he wasn’t fully in sync with the Mets clubhouse, and at times, he looked withdrawn in the dugout. Add in the reported tension with Francisco Lindor over the captaincy, and Soto’s debut year in Queens felt heavier than expected.

However, according to Newsday’s Laura Albanese, Soto looks far more at ease after having a full season under his belt. He’s more relaxed, more talkative, joking around with teammates. Also, the Mets are doing their part, too. The team officially confirmed Soto’s move to left field, a decision described as the right call for both roster balance and Soto’s comfort. So, it’s a clear sign the organization is setting things up to put him in the best possible position to succeed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with all these changes lining up, fans can bet that his challenge to Shohei Ohtani isn’t just talk. This time, it feels like Soto really means business.