Juan Soto has given the Mets another name to consider after their biggest offseason move. After the Mets reportedly agreed to a nine-year, $450 million deal with Tarik Skubal, MLB on FOX asked which starter viewers would want on their team. Soto’s brief response carried more meaning than a routine social media comment.

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“Freddy P,” commented Juan Soto with a fire emoji.

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Juan Soto has made his preference clear, and Freddy Peralta could get another chance in Queens, giving Mets supporters another offseason possibility to discuss. The comment carried extra meaning because Soto and Peralta developed a close friendship during their time together. Their bond extended beyond baseball, and Peralta became someone Soto trusted during a difficult season in New York.

That trust became visible when Peralta helped bring Soto and Francisco Lindor together in June. ESPN reported that Peralta arranged a conversation so the teammates could address tension from the previous season.

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One source described the discussion as happening “as men, not baseball players,” underscoring its personal importance. Peralta confirmed the meeting, while Lindor acknowledged it, although Soto denied that a formal meeting took place.

After Peralta won ALCS MVP, Soto celebrated online, writing, “The best in the room… didn’t I tell you.”

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Their friendship, however, could not make Peralta’s first Mets season work on the mound. New York acquired him from Milwaukee in January, sending prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat to the Brewers. The move followed his 2025 career best, when he went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts. Instead, Peralta finished his Mets stint with 5 wins, 9 losses, and a 4.99 ERA across 22 starts. His final 13 starts brought a 2-6 record and 6.44 ERA, while New York struggled throughout the season.

The Mets eventually moved Peralta, trading him to Tampa Bay on August 2 for 3 prospects. His results changed quickly, as he went 5-2 with a 3.25 ERA across 10 starts for the Rays. He then became important to Tampa Bay’s postseason run, recording a 0.75 ERA over 12 ALCS innings. In Game 6, he allowed 1 run over 5⅓ innings in Tampa Bay’s 7-3 victory. That performance secured ALCS MVP honors and helped send the Rays into the World Series.

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The contrast grew sharper as the Mets finished 2026 with a 74-88 record, outside the playoff picture. Peralta, meanwhile, had rebuilt his value and entered the offseason after proving himself on baseball’s biggest stage. His return would give New York another experienced starter while reuniting Soto with a trusted teammate.

Yet the Mets have already made a huge commitment to Skubal, whose reported nine-year deal is worth $450 million. MLB.com says New York may still seek another starter, but whether it pursues Peralta again remains unanswered.

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The Mets are also reported to go after Yankees starter

The Mets have been encouraged to pursue Yankees starter Ryan Weathers after landing Tarik Skubal. FanSided’s Christopher Kline included the 26-year-old left-hander among 5 suggested moves for New York. Skubal reportedly agreed to a nine-year, $450 million contract, but one signing cannot fix everything. The Mets finished 2026 last in the NL East and still need dependable rotation depth.

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Weathers could give New York another starter without requiring a second blockbuster investment this winter. He made 25 starts and logged 137.1 innings during 2026, both personal career highs. His 3.60 ERA came with a 3.62 FIP, while he struck out 143 batters. That workload matters when a rotation needs someone to take regular turns beyond its ace.

Weathers could take a fifth-starter turn, keeping younger pitchers from carrying too much responsibility. FanSided noted that Nolan McLean and Christian Scott are already part of the rotation picture. Kline questioned whether Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea could anchor the rotation reliably next season. Adding Weathers could give the Mets another option when injuries or rough outings disrupt plans.

Kline wrote that targeting Weathers could deliver the “most bang for the Mets’ buck.”

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He noted New York could instead pursue bigger names, including Reid Detmers or Jacob deGrom. However, Kline suggested saving trade assets for deadline deals and opportunities later in the season. Weathers has 2 years of club control remaining, giving an acquiring team added flexibility.

The Yankees, though, may not move him cheaply after benefiting from his 2026 starts. They acquired Weathers last offseason, and he could remain useful rotation depth for New York. Heavy’s report noted the Yankees might reject offers unless the return package genuinely impresses them. The Mets must decide whether his upside justifies surrendering prospects or other valuable young players.