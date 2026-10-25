Junior Caminero Lets His Frustration Out on His Teammates After 25YO Star’s Blunder Hands Brewers the Win

The Rays’ World Series dream unraveled in one inning on Saturday. A 4-0 lead in World Series Game 2 should have been the perfect start for the Tampa Bay Rays, but one costly mistake turned their dream opening into a dugout nightmare. Saturday’s game quickly spiraled out of control as Chandler Simpson failed to catch a routine fly ball, handing the Milwaukee Brewers the opening they needed to claw their way back.

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By the sixth inning, the Rays’ commanding advantage had evaporated, with the damage spilling into the seventh as well. And no one seemed more furious than Junior Caminero, whose explosive dugout reaction captured the frustration of a Tampa Bay fanbase watching a golden opportunity slip away.

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“Junior Caminero was HEATED in the dugout after Chandler Simpson dropped a fly ball,” Baseball Is Dead shared via X.

The blunder occurred in the bottom of the sixth inning with two outs and a runner on third base. Simpson, known for his exceptional speed, misread the trajectory of the lazy fly ball. As he slid in an attempt to make the catch, the ball hit his glove and popped loose.

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Simpson tracked the ball from left field. Known for his elite, game-changing speed, he gets a massive jump on the ball and sprints in toward the grass. Instead of catching it on his feet, he opts to go into a sliding attempt. He successfully gets his glove directly under the ball, but as he hits the turf, the ball hits the pocket of his glove and caroms straight out onto the grass.

Though it was a glaring mistake that should have ended the inning, the official scorer surprisingly awarded Christian Yelich a single rather than charging Simpson with an error. The misplay kept the inning alive, putting runners on first and third, and forced Rays manager Kevin Cash to pull pitcher Ian Seymour.

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Just following that inning, the broadcaster’s camera picked Caminero exploding in the dugout, directing at the 25-year-old.

While the Brewers did not score immediately on that specific play, the miscue epitomized a messy defensive night for the Rays. Earlier in the game, first baseman Jonathan Aranda committed an error that did cost a run. The defensive breakdowns ultimately allowed Milwaukee to erase an early 4-0 deficit and win 5-4, taking a 2-0 lead in the World Series.

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However, Caminero himself has yet to showcase his skills in the World Series. Ahead of Game 1, Caminero’s practice hits found the giant screen of American Family Field and Fox’s pregame set on the other day. But he recorded 1 RBI in Game 2, and couldn’t record a run from his 3 at-bats in Game 1. Drew Rasmussen was another name the Rays bet on, but Game 2 proved otherwise.

The Rays struggled defensively also

On Saturday, Rasmussen had his shortest outing in 97 days, lasting just 3.2 innings as the Brewers rallied to defeat the Rays. Despite being handed a comfortable 4-0 cushion in the top of the first inning, Rasmussen struggled with traffic and command, ultimately yielding 3 earned runs on 6 hits and 2 walks before being pulled.

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“Just wasn’t as sharp, wasn’t as crisp. Milwaukee, they put together a bunch of good at-bats,” manager Kevin Cash said.

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The Brewers chipped away continuously, stressing Rasmussen early despite a spectacular four-run lead provided by his offense in the opening frame. Things unraveled completely in the bottom of the 4th inning. An infield error by Jonathan Aranda complicated matters, but Rasmussen’s command faltered as he surrendered a costly grounder to David Hamilton and proceeded to walk Jake Bauers to load the bases.

Just before Game 3, the Rays need to seek answers for Caminero’s batting slump, fielding miscues, and pitching struggles. With a 0-2 deficit, the Rays need to improve within their next two games.