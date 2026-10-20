Junior Caminero Trolls Cleveland With LeBron James’ Iconic Line After Guardians’ Elimination

Junior Caminero took a page out of LeBron James’ playbook to get the last laugh over Cleveland. After helping the Tampa Bay Rays eliminate the Cleveland Guardians in ALCS Game 6 and secure their World Series berth, the slugger echoed James’ iconic line, adding another layer to the rivalry. Caminero had already made his presence felt on the field, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run homer, but his postgame dig gave Cleveland another reason to remember the defeat.

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According to a clip shared on X by Baseball Is Dead, Caminero said, “Tampa is the best. Tampa gave me the opportunity to play here, Tampa, this is for you!”

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Caminero’s call directly echoed LeBron James’ emotional, iconic “Cleveland, this is for you!” declaration after winning the 2016 NBA Finals. What made the LeBron impression even sweeter, and a bit ironic, is that by winning the game, Caminero and the Rays officially eliminated the Guardians, the hometown team LeBron originally won that 2016 title for.

The only difference was that James screamed it after winning it all for the Cavaliers, while Junior Caminero still has the World Series left to win it for the Rays. Tampa’s Game 6 performance, though, suggests they are ready to win the ring for the first time in franchise history.

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While Caminero provided the postgame moment that grabbed attention, the Rays needed contributions across the lineup and a strong outing from their pitching staff to secure the win. Freddy Peralta set the tone with 5.1 innings, allowing just one run and earning ALCS MVP honors for his performance throughout the series.

Richie Palacios helped establish the early lead with a two-run double in the second inning before adding a sacrifice fly in the third. That early offensive push gave Tampa Bay the cushion it needed to close out the game and book its third World Series appearance in franchise history.

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The upcoming World Series carries immense historical weight, as neither the Rays nor the Brewers has won a championship in franchise history. The winner will claim its first World Series title and lift the Commissioner’s Trophy for the first time.

The Rays still have a few concerns left ahead of the World Series. Starting pitcher Shane McClanahan was ruled completely out for the remainder of the playoffs due to a forearm injury. Managing a World Series rotation without their best arm places massive pressure on Freddy Peralta and the rest of the starting unit to pitch deep into games.