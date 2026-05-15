“Just an Awful Maneuver”- Yankees Announcer Casts Serious Doubts on David Stearns’ Mets Leadership Ahead of Subway Series

David Stearns’ organization-wide wake-up call for the New York Mets during his latest presser appears to have left an impact. Following their early-season downfall, the Mets appear to have found their footing, as they completed a series sweep of the Detroit Tigers at Citi Field on Thursday. However, the win has apparently not redeemed Stearns, as a veteran Yankees announcer blasted the Mets’ president of baseball operations.

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“Every move he made has not worked. It’s like some of these things didn’t even come to David Stearns’ mind as he was putting the team together,” remarked Michael Kay on ESPN’s The Michael Kay Show. “This guy is operating under his own guidelines when the rest of the sport is operating completely differently.”

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Following their downward spiral in the latter half of 2025, the Mets began 2026 with a complete roster overhaul. From 62 to 48 in June, the Mets went down 21-32, putting an end to their playoff hopes last season.

So, Stearns spent approximately $250 million this offseason to bring in fresh faces after parting ways with trusted veterans like Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Edwin Diaz. The Mets’ offseason overhaul also extended to the coaching staff, as they changed the bench coach, hitting coach, pitching coach, bullpen coach, and first- and third-base coaches, among others.

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However, those moves haven’t worked out yet, as the Mets are 18-25 despite their recent winning streak. They went 7-19 in April, including a 12-game losing streak, the worst in franchise history since 2002.

The Mets’ woes deepened as their new signings went through injuries and slumps. And this brought another round of criticism from Kay.

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“One thing that Pete Alonso gave you was availability. He played every game; the guy was a bull. You never had to worry about him being scratched or being injured — he played every game,” compared Kay. “Instead, you sign a guy [Polanco] who can’t get healthy. How’s that looking now? Just an awful maneuver by David Stearns.”

While Alonso left New York for the Baltimore Orioles, Stearns signed Jorge Polanco to a two-year, $40 million contract. Alonso is the Mets’ all-time home run leader with 264 shots. But Polanco is batting .179, recording just one home run in 56 plate appearances. He has also landed on the IL with Achilles bursitis and a right-wrist contusion.

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Alonso missed only 24 games during his stint with the Mets, while Polanco has already missed 29. As his return to the lineup remains unclear, more questions are raised about Stearns’ choices.

Not only Polanco but also a fresh addition, Luis Robert Jr., is on the injured list because of a lumbar spine disc herniation. He has missed 17 games so far.

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The Mets also signed Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million deal this January as their new third baseman. It was a questionable choice, as Bichette has almost exclusively played as a shortstop during his seven seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. His bat has also gone mostly quiet, hitting .218 with 2 homers and 18 RBIs.

We will see whether Stearns’ offseason moves worked as the Mets face the New York Yankees on Friday for the first game of the Subway Series. Meanwhile, Michael Kay has highlighted a silver lining in the Mets’ roster.

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Michael Kay finds the Mets’ silver lining move

The Mets traded away Brandon Nimmo in a blockbuster deal to the Texas Rangers to bring second baseman Marcus Semien. Now, with Luis Robert Jr. on the injured list, the rookie duo—Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing—will cover the Mets’ outfield. The club promoted the 21-year-old Ewing from Triple-A Syracuse on May 12 before the homestand against the Tigers.

Though many viewed it as a panic move, Michael Kay has praised the decision.

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“So you look at this, and you go, ‘Well, that’s kind of a panic move.’ And I go, ‘Good. They need to panic. They still have a chance.’ You can’t keep rolling out the same lineup that doesn’t hit and expect things to change,” observed Michael Kay.

The move has paid off for the Mets, as Ewing went 3-for-9, clocking 1 homer and 3 RBIs while issuing 4 walks. In his 13 plate appearances, he recorded 8 total bases with a .400 BABIP. With Ewing in the lineup, the Mets have won their last three games.

Meanwhile, Benge has recorded 3 homers, 3 RBIs, and 45 total bases in 142 plate appearances. He is hitting .237 in his rookie season.