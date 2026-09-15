“Just As Hungry”: Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Gives Hope Following 14th Consecutive Playoffs Berth Confirmed

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been doing it for the last 13 seasons, and they have done it again this year. On Monday, the Dodgers officially clinched a postseason berth for a 14th straight season by defeating the Cincinnati Reds 4-1. After entering the season chasing a World Series three-peat, the Dodgers have officially taken another step toward their goal. They achieved it without their World Series MVP Shohei Ohtani, proving that championship culture exists within the team and is not player-dependent. The Dodgers may have been used to the taste of the postseason, but this is a separate season, and manager Dave Roberts assured that his players are hungry for more.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s a lot harder than people think it is. Human nature alone, when you’re hungry, you’re chasing something, it’s a lot more easy to be motivated versus having been there, done that. It gets a little trite, a little old,” observed manager Dave Roberts, per Sortsnet LA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But to keep guys enthusiastic, focused, hungry, that’s harder. And to their credit, they’ve stayed the course. For me, we’re just as hungry, hungry as we were in ’24 and ’25. And this is a separate season, and our guys understand that.”

With their win in the series opener, the Dodgers tied the Atlanta Braves’ all-time record for the most consecutive postseason appearances, set between 1991 and 2005. The Braves’ stretch ended the following year when they finished third in the NL East. The Dodgers and the Braves are the only teams to achieve this feat. They are aiming to become the first team to win three consecutive World Series titles since the New York Yankees in 2000.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the team clinched a playoff spot, their two new additions played a crucial role. Acquired during the trade deadline, Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal tossed 7 scoreless innings. Monday was his most successful start for the Dodgers. He scattered three hits, walked JJ Bleday in the fifth, and struck out 9 Cincinnati hitters. The only time the Reds created a scoring chance against Skubal was at the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, they loaded the bases on a wild pitch, but Skubal quickly escaped the jam by striking out Hector Rodriguez. The Reds scored their only run at the bottom of the ninth, with a homer from Elly de la Cruz.

“Skubal was great, very efficient, really went after those guys,” said Roberts, per Sportsnet LA. “…for him to get traded over here to feel like he’s really a part of this, and I think he’s done a great job with his teammates and the performance as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Skubal silenced the Reds’ offense, the Dodgers’ biggest and most expensive offseason addition, Kyle Tucker, led the lineup. The Dodgers needed three hits to win, and Tucker contributed with one. He broke through for the Dodgers with a solo homer off the Reds’ southpaw Nick Lodolo in the second. With two outs at the top of the fourth, he also drew a walk, paving the way for Teoscar Hernandez. He followed it up with a two-run homer.

Kyle Tucker has struggled this season. But Tucker might finally be finding his rhythm at the plate. As of Monday, he has hit 3 homers and 7 RBI in his last 7 games. Furthermore, his struggles this season were mainly centered at Dodger Stadium, and the game at Great American Ball Park only pushed him to deliver his best.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the postseason berth confirmed, the Dodgers are focusing on what’s next for them.

The Dodgers’ next goals

ADVERTISEMENT

The defending World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, have set a stellar example of consistency over the past decade. Not only have they now secured their 14th straight playoff berth, they are also aiming to defend their NL West title for the 13th time in the last 14 seasons. The second-place holder, the San Diego Padres (82-68), trail the Dodgers by nine games. The outcome of their ongoing series against the Colorado Rockies has yet to be determined.

Speaking about their consecutive returns to October baseball, veteran Max Muncy told MLB.com, “We don’t take it for granted. But it is the expectation here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Playing for the Dodgers, Muncy has made it to the postseason nine times now. He is hitting .252 with 28 home runs and 71 RBI this season. He went hitless in his 4 at-bats against the Reds.

The Dodgers (91-59) are also working to maintain their 3.5-game lead over the Atlanta Braves (88-63). They are aiming to finish second for a first-round bye. Postseason might be a regular occurrence for the Dodgers clubhouse, and a toast and speech from Roberts are enough to celebrate, but they still have plenty to be hungry for.