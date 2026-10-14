Mets’ Potential Tarik Skubal Pursuit Could Come Down to One Factor Money Can’t Solve

The Mets’ season is over, and the Dodgers might be following soon, with them trailing Milwaukee 2-0 in the NLCS. That means Tarik Skubal is going to hit free agency for 2027, and according to MLB insider Chelsea Janes, the Mets might be going in on him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Scott Boras will make sure they’re (Mets) in the conversation… I think Scott Boris is going to make the argument straight to Steve Cohen,” said Janes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The New York Mets finished the 2026 season with a 74-88 record, and their pitching remains a major concern. Tarik Skubal could become the answer as he prepares to enter free agency. The Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander will be available after his contract expires following the 2026 season. However, signing him could require David Stearns to change how he approaches long-term pitching contracts.

The Mets need an established ace, but their president of baseball operations has been careful with such commitments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clay Holmes received a three-year contract, showing that he preferred shorter deals that limited the risks rather than go all in on a pitcher. Skubal’s expected price and contract length could therefore test Stearns’ approach this winter.

That is why the one biggest concern is not the money, but how many years they will offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skubal turns 30 on November 20, meaning that he will be looking for a 10-year contract and around $500 million, according to Jeff Passan.

A lengthy contract could extend well into his late thirties.

ADVERTISEMENT

But he also underwent elbow surgery during the 2026 season. That history could make a long commitment difficult for a front office that values flexibility. This is where the relationship between Scott Boras and Steve Cohen comes in.

Steve Cohen’s willingness to spend could give the Mets an advantage in negotiations.

ADVERTISEMENT

His previous pursuit of Carlos Correa showed how quickly the club could enter a major free-agent discussion. After Correa’s agreement with San Francisco collapsed over medical concerns, agent Scott Boras contacted Cohen. The Mets then agreed to a reported 12-year, $315 million contract, but medical issues prevented the deal.

Correa ultimately returned to Minnesota, yet the episode showed Cohen’s willingness to consider enormous commitments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cohen later demonstrated that willingness again by signing Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract. True, that deal does not guarantee the Mets will offer Skubal a similarly aggressive contract. However, it shows that ownership has the financial capacity to pursue elite talent when the opportunity arises.

All they would need is a little push from Boras to make a massive offer. Boras has leverage there, too.

The Mets know they need starting pitching. Stearns has already acknowledged that the rotation needs attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “I do think it is necessary for us to add to our rotation,” making it clear it’s an offseason priority.

The numbers explain why the Mets need to make a move this offseason.

Their starting rotation finished with a 4.47 ERA, ranking 23rd across the league. Nolan McLean emerged as a bright spot, recording a 3.16 ERA across 31 starts. However, the rest of the rotation struggled to deliver the same consistency throughout the season. Kodai Senga finished with a 7.34 ERA, while David Peterson recorded a 6.09 ERA and was let go.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those struggles make Skubal an attractive option for a team looking to return to contention.

The two-time AL Cy Young winner finished 2026 with a 2.72 ERA and 186 strikeouts. He also recorded 158.2 innings between the Tigers and Dodgers during the regular season. Adding that production could give the Mets a reliable starter to lead their rotation. It would also allow McLean and the younger pitchers to develop without carrying the entire workload.

The question is whether Stearns believes a long-term pitching investment makes sense for this particular player.

Skubal’s results could make him an exception to the approach Stearns has followed before.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Mets, this decision could shape the rotation well beyond the 2027 season. McLean gives them a promising young starter, but one pitcher cannot solve the team’s broader pitching problems.

Skubal would provide an established ace while giving the rest of the rotation a clearer structure. Yet New York would still need additional starters to avoid relying on a single major signing.

If Cohen and Stearns agree to pursue him aggressively, the Mets could finally address their biggest weakness.