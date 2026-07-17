“Just Kind of Useless”: Cam Schlittler Gives Red Sox Fans Brutal Reality Check

Cam Schlittler grew up just outside Boston in Walpole, Massachusetts, cheering for the Red Sox. Now fast-forward to 2022, and he was drafted by the New York Yankees in the seventh round. That’s quite a transition for the pitcher, given the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry, which has spanned more than 120 seasons. So, yes, there’s plenty of hostility between the two clubs, and any criticism of Schlittler from the Red Sox camp is bound to draw a strong reaction.

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“Cam Schlittler on Red Sox fans, via @ChrisKirschner: ‘They’re not really in a position to be talking, considering how the standings are. Whatever they want to say, it’s just kind of useless. It just goes in one ear and out the other.’ TALK TO ‘EM ACE,” Fireside Yankees posted on X.

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According to the latest standings, the New York Yankees are second in the AL East, while the Red Sox, thanks to their recent nine-game winning streak, are right below them. However, the Pinstripes are 54-42 and are 3.0 games behind the leaders, the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston has done well to jump two spots, but they are still 7.0 games behind the Yankees. Although they are just 0.5 games behind a Wild Card spot, they aren’t really an immediate concern for the NY side. Yet that didn’t stop Red Sox fan Jared Carrabis from criticizing Cam Schlittler.

The Baseball Is Dead host said, “The regression is happening before our very eyes” on his podcast, referring to the ace’s rough outing against the Detroit Tigers in late June. Schlittler allowed seven hits and six runs, including four home runs, over 4.0 innings.

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Notably, Schlittler had a rough start just before that against the Red Sox in Boston. He gave up 5 hits and 4 runs, and the Yankees suffered losses in both cases. While it does cast a shadow on his performance, it isn’t the whole picture for the 25-year-old. He is currently leading the AL with a 2.05 ERA and has recorded 137 strikeouts this season. To top that, he is performing way better compared to his rookie season last year.

Yet, the director of organizational performance, Chad Bohling, showed him the clip from Carrabis’ podcast. Why? Because he knew how Schlittler would react. And sure enough, he did, saying:

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“It definitely pissed me off.”

In fact, the starter is known for using criticism to fuel himself.

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“He pitches angry,” Chris Kirschner mentioned in his The Athletic article.

In fact, in his past five matchups with the Red Sox, Schlittler owns a 2-1 record, a 0.68 ERA, and 31 strikeouts across four appearances, as per StatMuse.

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Meanwhile, the Red Sox rotation didn’t have the best start to the 2026 campaign, recording a 4.35 ERA over the season’s opening month, which is the ninth-worst mark in the majors. However, the staff steadily improved as the first half progressed. Boston’s starters have already compiled 12.4 fWAR, putting them on track for 21.4 over a full 162-game season, a figure that would rank fifth in franchise history since 1975 and the club’s best since 2017.

Coming back to Schlittler, the Yankees manager, Aaron Boone, acknowledged how the young pitcher thrives on personal challenges. He has now developed into one of the Yankees’ most dependable arms.

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Cam Schlittler always keeps the bigger picture in focus

The Yankees ace’s mentality isn’t limited to dealing with opposing fans. Aaron Boone and his team endured a rough stretch in May and June, losing 15 of their previous 20 games. However, they bounced back by splitting the series against the Rays before sweeping the Nationals in Washington. They will enter the second half on a four-game winning streak.

When Schlittler was asked about ending the first half on a high note, he had an unusual response. Instead of feeling satisfied, he pointed towards the bigger goal for his team that is yet to be achieved.

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“Yeah, it’s been great. But obviously the job’s not finished, though, so as much as the first half went very well, there’s still a second, you know, full half,” the starting pitcher remarked.

Despite having a breakout campaign in 2026, Schlittler is focusing on the World Series championship that the Yankees haven’t achieved since 2009. They came close to winning it in 2024 before the Los Angeles Dodgers foiled their plans.

This year, Schlittler’s incredible performance earned him his first-ever All-Star selection in 2026. But the ace put his team first and chose not to pitch in the All-Star Game. Instead, he focused on recovery and preparation for the second half of the season.

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Expecting a person with such a mindset to be riled up by a few negative comments is underestimating his athleticism and competitiveness. Schlittler has his “foot on the pedal,” and the Yankees are confident that his recent comments won’t be the only response he has for the divisional rivals.