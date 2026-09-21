“Just Lost a Game”: Red Sox’s Wild Playoff Celebration Backfires as Fans Unleash Criticism After Rays Loss

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox lineup fell flat as Griffin Jax took the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays. They were on the verge of getting shut out before Trevor Story hit a solo homer in the ninth inning. Following the loss, the Red Sox depended on the Atlanta Braves to beat the Houston Astros and send Boston to the playoffs. An hour later, the Braves delivered, and the Red Sox clubhouse erupted. A dripping Willson Contreras gave a speech.

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With a 37-48 record, the Red Sox entered July as the worst team in the AL East. Nobody believed that they would make it into the playoffs. Two months later, Boston has proven everybody wrong. Turning early-season slumps into a 15-game winning streak, the Red Sox are now officially in the postseason. But they clinched after a 5-1 loss to the Rays, and while the Red Sox players celebrated wildly, fans were not so pleased.

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The Red Sox handle posted a video of Contreras’ address on their official X handle.

“The most important thing to me is that everybody never stopped working. Everybody was finding a way to make adjustments and play the game the right way. This is what we play for. This is why we grind for,” said Contreras while addressing his team, per The Sox.

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“This is just the first step ahead. This is the postseason. And I just wanted to let everybody know that I’m proud of every one of you. It’s a lot of stress. We play through injuries. We play through mental stuff, physical stuff. But we never stop believing in each other, and that’s why we’re here.”

The Red Sox acquired Willson Contreras via a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals in December 2025. Coming to Boston, Contreras established himself as a dominant hitter. He played a key role in the Red Sox’s midseason surge when the team won 15 games straight from July 3 to July 22. The winning streak put them in the playoff race.

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During the 20 games he played in July, Contreras slashed .323/.488/.629 and recorded 5 homers, 14 RBIs, and 14 runs, going 20-for-62.

Coming back to Sunday, it was ultimately the Braves’ Mike Yastrzemski who got the job done for the Red Sox.

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His three-run homer snapped the 1-1 tie against the Astros, helping the Braves win, and the Red Sox officially clinch a postseason berth.

Notably, Mike is the grandson of legendary Carl Yastrzemski, who spent his entire 23-year MLB career with the Red Sox. Baseball’s dramatic flair is indeed undeniable.

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According to MLB.com, Boston celebrated by spraying champagne, a hose that randomly fired water at players when they least expected it, and cigar smoke.

As videos of the celebrations spread on social media, the Red Sox Nation was not as impressed.

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Red Sox Nation not a fan of team’s wild celebration

After watching Willson’s celebratory speech, one fan pointed out the obvious: “You just lost a game and series.. SMH”

On Sunday, the Red Sox fell to the AL East leaders and their division rivals, the Tampa Bay Rays. While the Red Sox lineup went cold, the Rays scored four runs in the first inning.

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Boston’s Patrick Sandoval allowed a leadoff walk to Yandy Diaz, followed by a HBP and a single to Junior Caminero to load the bases. Then, Deluca and Simpson scored on back-to-back RBI hits, as the Red Sox trailed 4-0. Victor Mesa Jr. extended the lead in the fourth to 5-0 with a solo shot off Sandoval.

“Start believing you can score more than one run a game. Maybe that will work,” wrote another fan.

The Red Sox clashed with the Rays for a three-game set and dropped the latter two. In both those games, they scored only a single run (2-1, 5-1). The fans are understandably not pleased to see the lack of run support.

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One user wrote, “You stopped believing in Cora.”

After a devastating start to the season (10-17), the Red Sox fired Alex Cora in late April. Cora managed the team for parts of seven seasons, starting in 2018. He did not manage the team in 2020 due to suspension, but came back in 2021. Cora also helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series. He was a fan favorite, and they were not in favor of Cora’s firing.

“Celebrating losing to a pauper franchise like the Rays? Sheesh,” remarked another angry fan.

The Tampa Bay Rays are among the franchises with a low payroll.

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According to Spotrac, the Rays’ adjusted payroll in 2026 is approximately $107 million. The Red Sox have a $198 million payroll. The contrast is huge, yet the Rays are the best team in the American League.

To conclude, one fan said what every Red Sox fan was thinking.

“Yo… y’all better step it up in the Playoffs. … none of this recent play. Come on.”

Boston definitely needs to play better in the Wild Card Games if they want to go deep in the postseason. Currently holding the No. 5 seed, they are set to open the postseason on the road in a best-of-three Wild Card Series, most likely against the rival New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

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But for now, they can play the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” all they want inside the clubhouse, because, indeed, what a way to stay alive it is!