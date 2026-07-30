“Just Made a Bad Throw”: Yankees Star Reflects on Costly Error Alongside Aaron Boone After White Sox Loss



Cam Schlittler’s dominant one-run, 6.1-inning outing went in vain as the New York Yankees’ bullpen blew its lead on Wednesday. Aside from the bullpen meltdown, the 12-inning loss to the Chicago White Sox was marked by catcher Ali Sanchez’s throwing error. Manager Aaron Boone found it unacceptable for a big leaguer. After the White Sox rallied to secure a 6-5 walk-off win, Sanchez explained what happened on the disastrous play.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Me and McMahon (Ryan) felt that he was getting a little slow back to the base and just made a bad throw,” Sanchez noted, per New York Post Sports on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Schlittler holding off the White Sox lineup, the Yankees secured an early 4-0 lead from Spencer Jones’ three-run home run in the first inning. It’s his first homer since he was recalled from Triple-A following Cody Bellinger’s injury.

However, the Yankees could not hold on to their early lead for long after Schlittler left the game. Inheriting the eighth inning from Fernando Cruz with the Yankees still leading, Paul Blackburn knotted the score, surrendering back-to-back homers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game again turned in the Yankees’ favor as Sanchez took a 5-4 lead on Anthony Volpe’s sacrifice fly in the eleventh inning. Then, Volpe came to pinch-hit for Jones.

The Yankees were only one out away from winning the game with Camilo Doval on the mound, but Sanchez’s throwing error in the bottom of the frame thwarted those hopes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the eleventh, Ali Sanchez attempted to pick off Munetaka Murakami at third base on a pitch to Andrew Benintendi. However, he made an error, and the ball bounced out of McMahon’s reach at third base. Murakami took the opportunity to score the tying run, making it 5-5.

Manager Boone tasked Ryan Yarbrough with the save. However, he could not succeed as Edgar Quero hit the walk-off RBI single in the 12 inning, driving Tristan Peters home.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Sanchez’s error dashed the Yankees’ shot at victory, it was clear that Boone was not pleased with the throw.

“He’s just got to have a good throw. He’s playing catch. So, we’re big leaguers, and we’re not going to not do things,” Boone said, per NY Post Sports, when asked if he thought Sanchez should have held the ball instead. “So, obviously, an option is to hold it. But it comes down to we’ve got to play catch better there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As of now, the Yankees star has played 26 games, posting a .250/.288/.354 slash line with a .643 OPS. With that, Sanchez also agreed that he has to make better throws in the future.

The Yankees will have another shot at securing the series on Thursday in the finale of the four-game set.