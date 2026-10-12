“Just Want to Step on His Throat”: Brewers’ Manager Makes His Intentions Clear on Dodgers’ Tarik Skubal

In a rematch of the 2025 NLCS sweep, the Brewers and Pat Murphy are out for revenge on LA. And the Trade Deadline drama between Tarik Skubal and the Brewers just adds more heat. Pat Murphy wants to hit the Dodgers early and take Game 1 home in a rematch of last year’s sweep.

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“I just want to step on his throat… mean that respectfully because I really like Tarik. I just want to beat them. That’s it,” said Pat Murphy before his team went out to face Skubal in the NLCS.

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Pat Murphy has made his intentions clear before the Brewers face Tarik Skubal and the Dodgers. Milwaukee’s manager has only one thing on his mind, and that is winning Game 1. The Brewers lost 4-0 in the 2025 NLCS, but now they have a chance to answer that disappointment—though beating Skubal will require more than motivation.

Skubal comes into this game with a 1.99 ERA and 70 strikeouts in the postseason. And if we take just the Brewers, he has 31 strikeouts in 25.2 innings and dominates them.

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Meanwhile, Jackson Chourio drove in 6 of the Brewers’ 13 runs during their Division Series against the Padres. His biggest moment came in Game 2, with his walk-off single against closer Mason Miller. Chourio drove a 2-2 pitch into center field, giving Milwaukee a 4-3 victory and a 2-0 series lead. That hit also raised his franchise postseason record for game-tying or go-ahead RBIs to 8.

William Contreras has also given the Brewers a reason to trust their offense heading into this rematch.

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The catcher hit 2 home runs against the Padres, providing power alongside Chourio’s timely hitting. In Game 3, Contreras went 3-for-4 and homered, even though Milwaukee eventually lost 4-3.

Christian Yelich added an RBI single in that game, ending his 19-game postseason RBI drought. These performances showed that the Brewers can find contributions across their lineup.

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Milwaukee’s regular-season offensive dominance suggests they can score against Skubal.

The Brewers led MLB with 1,422 hits and a .341 on-base percentage during the 2026 regular season. They also ranked second with 832 runs, despite hitting only 154 home runs across the season. That balance matters because Milwaukee can create scoring chances without needing every rally to end over the fence.

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Against Skubal, getting runners aboard and delivering timely hits will matter more than simply chasing power. And that is what Erik Kratz thinks too.

He said, “The Brewers are gonna be the team that comes out on top.”

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He thinks that the Brewers will need their offense to back up the pitching if they want to beat the Dodgers.

The Brewers managed only 13 runs across 4 games against the Padres, including a 4-3 defeat. In the losing game, they had 11 hits but left 11 runners stranded, missing chances to change the result.

Skubal presents an even tougher challenge, so Milwaukee must make its hits count when runners reach base.

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Chourio and Contreras can lead the way, but support from Yelich and Brice Turang would make the lineup go deeper.

The matchup carries a personal angle because the Brewers made a strong push to acquire Skubal.

Milwaukee pursued the two-time American League Cy Young winner before the August 2026 trade deadline. However, the Dodgers ultimately secured his services, leaving Milwaukee to face him in the NLCS opener.

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The missed opportunity now gives Sunday’s game another layer, with Skubal pitching against the team that wanted him. For Brewers fans, beating him would offer an early response after watching Los Angeles sweep Milwaukee last October.

For Murphy, the goal is clear, but Milwaukee’s bats must turn that message into runs. Jacob Misiorowski gives the Brewers a strong starter opposite Skubal, setting up a demanding opening matchup.

The Dodgers scored 15 runs against the Brewers during last year’s four-game sweep, while the Brewers managed just 4. This time, the Brewers enter with a productive offense and several hitters who have already delivered in October. If they can produce against Skubal, the Brewers can begin their revenge tour with the result Murphy wants.