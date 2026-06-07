Kansas City Holds Breath as Bobby Witt Jr. Exits Mid-Game With Tough Blow

Despite the Kansas City Royals’ last-place standing in the AL Central with a 27-39 record, they hinted at a rebound, winning the last two series. However, it came at the cost of Bobby Witt Jr.

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Witt is batting .284 with a .354 on-base percentage. He scored 9 homers and stole 23 bases, which is tied as the best in the league. But just when the Royals needed their top slugger to lead the charge, fans were left clueless as Witt left the field in the seventh inning on Sunday. The Royals’ official update made the fans hold their breath for the worst.

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“Bobby Witt Jr. exited today’s game with right knee soreness,” the Royals shared via X.

Witt was looking good on Sunday but left the field in the seventh when the Royals were leading 5-1. While it was initially presumed to be some precautions, the Royals’ official update confirmed that he will miss a few games. The severity of the injury is still unknown, and no IL has been announced for him. Fans are hoping that Witt stays on a day-to-day basis and does not hit the IL.

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Witt hitting the IL would be the worst for the team, considering their long injury list. Catcher Salvador Perez missed the last two games with a right thumb contusion after being hit by a pitch on Friday. Jac Cagilanone is also sidelined with right shoulder soreness since Friday. Although he returned on Saturday, he left again in the fourth inning. And now, after Bobby Witt’s injury, the Royals’ offense is already looking battered.

Just after Witt left the game, inconsistency struck the Royals. From their 5-1 lead in the seventh, the final scoreboard reads 6-5. Relief work by Beck Way and Lucas Erceg allowed 5 hits and 4 runs and just stopped short of surrendering the game. So, apart from Witt’s bat, the Royals also need his presence in the clubhouse.

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Saturday’s win against the Twins was another reason why Bobby Witt is important for the Royals. The Royals entered the top of the ninth inning trailing 2-1 after the Twins took a late lead in the eighth. Bobby Witt stepped up with two outs and laced a single into left field, just over the glove of a leaping Orlando Arcia, to drive home Josh Rojas for the go-ahead run.

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Witt completed his 400th RBI, and the Royals won the game. But Sunday changed the mood, leaving the fans holding their breath for Witt.

The Royals fans are left in panic

Fans can’t believe losing Bobby Witt, as losing him means giving up on the team’s offense. “Oh no. Please don’t be something serious,” one fan said. “Praying God heals Bobby, Jac, & Salvy! God bless & Go Royals,” another added.

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Witt is currently leading the Royals’ batting chart in terms of average (.284), tied with Perez in terms of home runs (9), and third in RBIs (27). Now, Perez is already sidelined, and if Witt also gets sidelined, the best part of the Royals’ offense would get lost. So, fans are praying to avoid such a scenario. The team is already at the bottom, and losing Witt would just end their 2026 hopes.

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The fans are desperate to get back Witt at any cost. “BOBBY TAKE MY KNEE,” one user remarked. “He can have my right knee; I don’t care,” another echoed.

No one would love to lose a franchise cornerstone, elite five-tool player, and offensive catalyst. Last year, he batted .295 and scored 23 homers, and the Royals’ lineup revolves entirely around his production. So, losing him means the team gives up its lineup construction. Fans are scared even thinking of surviving after the All-Star break without the top names.

“Can we have 1 nice thing, please? God, I just want to enjoy watching the Royals and Bob,” one fan gets emotional. Kansas City last had a dominant season in 2024 when it secured a playoff berth. Last year, they were below .500, and this year, it’s .409 so far. Nothing has gone right for the team this year, and Witt hitting the IL would be the last hit for the fans.

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Latest updates on Bobby Witt are still awaited. The Royals would again hit the ground on Tuesday against the Rangers. Hopefully, Witt gets ready by then.