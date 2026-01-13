Kazuma Okamoto Dependence Triggers Blue Jays Reality Check as Bo Bichette Reunion Slips Away

The Toronto Blue Jays spent $60 million to fill the hole left by Bo Bichette, but early signs suggest they may have only created a different, more complicated problem.

While Bichette left for free agency after seven seasons in Toronto, the team signed Japanese third baseman Kazuma Okamoto on a 4-year deal. But according to ESPN, “Kazuma Okamoto won’t be projected to deliver a performance similar to Bo Bichette in his debut MLB season for the Toronto Blue Jays.”

That being said, Okamoto won’t be able to help the Blue Jays reach the World Series for a second straight year this upcoming season. Meanwhile, Jim Bowden has also presented his own take on why he considers that Okamoto does not really fit in with the Toronto Blue Jays.

“I like the player, but I don’t like the fit for Toronto.”

The biggest challenge that Kazuma Okamoto faces is how the Blue Jays will use him in his debut MLB season.

They intend to use him at third base. Despite winning a Gold Glove, this is where he is below average due to a lack of suitable arm range. He has been a +4.5 fielder in 3,762.2 innings as a third baseman since 2021.

Notably, Okamoto performs best at first base, but the team already has Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to handle that. Therefore, Okamoto might not be able to deliver the desired performance required of him this upcoming season.

Okamoto has also displayed hitting inconsistencies. He has faced only a limited sample of high-velocity pitching of around 94 mph or more. When compared to MLB, high-velocity pitching might be more consistent.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays’ reunion with Bo Bichette is also looking less and less positive.

Bichette and the Phillies met on Monday, and it seems to have gone well, according to Jon Heyman. The Blue Jays’ former bench coach, Don Mattingly, is now serving the same role for the Phillies. His close relationship with Bichette may play in favor of the Phillies. Not only the Phillies, but the Red Sox and the Yankees have also shown their interest in Bichette (who’s asking for a $300 million range deal).

If either of these teams signs him, the Blue Jays have to say goodbye to him. With that, the pressure to be a good hitter might fall on a newcomer like Kazuma Okamoto in his debut season, which might affect his play.

All the negatives aside, Kazuma Okamoto is still an elite hitter with more than 30 home runs in six straight NPB seasons. Now, whether he can keep up the same performance for the Blue Jays remains to be seen.

What can the Blue Jays do the fill the Bo Bichette absence on the team?

The Blue Jays have three options when it comes to dealing with Bo Bichette’s absence.

First, they fight the Bo-Bichette hole in the team by bringing back the very man himself by offering him a contract around his ask. Reunite him with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and let the duo do what they do best – Vladdy managing the first base while Bichette backing him up with defense and impressive hitting at shortstop.

The second route for the Blue Jays would be to sign Kyle Tucker.

Since the team mostly consists of right-handed hitters like George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk, and others, King Tuck would fill the need for a left-handed hitter.

As for the Blue Jays’ third option, they might choose not to add any more players at all. Even then, the team has the potential to make it to the postseason, provided they make the correct choices during games.

All things considered, the Blue Jays have built a powerful team with the addition of Kazuma Okamoto. The only thing left to see now is if they bring back Bo Bichette, sign Kyle Tucker, or take their chances as they presently are in the upcoming season.