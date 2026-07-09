“Keep Your Closet Clean” – Dodgers Manager Sends Clear Message to Roki Sasaki Amid Ongoing Struggles

As the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies in their series finale, they are hoping to bounce back from the tough 4-3 loss handed to them by MLB’s second-worst team. To achieve that, they will hand the ball to the struggling Roki Sasaki, who was one of the most highly touted prospects linked to MLB just about two years ago. And before that happens, manager Dave Roberts has made his expectations of the Japanese right-hander explicit.

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“The truth is that there’s cameras everywhere, guys are looking for an advantage. So, you’ve got to keep your closet clean,” Roberts said in a clear message to Sasaki, per SportsNet LA. “So, he’s worked on that.”

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During his last start against the San Diego Padres, Sasaki unraveled over three innings by giving up 6 earned runs. His outing prompted the Dodgers to investigate the areas where he is falling behind, and something as dire as pitch tipping. The possibility was high, with the way the Friars were all over him, hitting three homers.

Though Roberts did not directly confirm anything, the indication was clear. He also assured that Sasaki has worked to avoid giving his opponents any undue advantage.

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Falling behind pitches has also been one of the problems plaguing Sasaki. Despite possessing an elite fastball and a splitter in his arsenal, the Japanese player has not been able to use those to their full advantage. Falling behind in counts has often raised his walk rate and increased his pitch count, which prevented him from going too deep into his starts. In his 15 starts, Sasaki has pitched 7 innings only twice, both during his dominant May and early June phase.

June 5, perhaps, marked his best start of the season. Striking out a season-high 10, Sasaki allowed two hits and kept the Los Angeles Angels scoreless. But his form did not last, and he has yet to record a quality start since.

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Ahead of the Rockies game, the Dodgers skipper revealed that Sasaki still has his raw stuff. It is the execution that is missing. Roberts also pointed out what he wants from Sasaki’s splitters.

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“This is a very free-swinging offense, a young offense that swings the bat early, so there should be a lot of early contact. So, getting his split on the plate to put it in play softly is important,” the 54-year-old said on SportsNet LA.

Hence, for the right-hander, the key against the Rockies lineup would be to swing early. He needs to generate contact on his pitches that would help record outs for the Dodgers. This season, Sasaki has recorded a 45.6% hard-hit rate.

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Sasaki has struggled with his control. For his splitter to be effective, the 24-year-old needs to locate it in a spot where hitters are forced to beat it into the ground or off the end of the bat.

Across 15 starts this season, Sasaki is 3-5 with a 5.40 ERA. The Dodgers also need a starting pitcher amid their current injury woes. But Sasaki needs to turn things around quickly before time runs out.