Ketel Marte Breaks Silence With Sharp Jab at Naysayers Days After Clubhouse Rift Rumors

Ketel Marte has been everywhere you look in Arizona lately, and it’s easy to see why. At 32, he’s still one of the most dangerous hitters in the game and backed that up again last season. In 126 games, Marte hit .283 and mashed 28 HRs with 72 RBIs. That kind of production earned him another All-Star nod and his second straight Silver Slugger.

Still, even with all that success, the Diamondbacks have reportedly kicked around the idea of trading him this offseason. That’s mainly to shed some payroll and possibly bring in pitching.

But Marte’s name isn’t just buzzing because of trade talk. He’s also drawing attention for what he’s had to say about the rumored tension inside the clubhouse. Thus, adding another layer to why he’s in the spotlight right now.

“Ketel Marte posted an Instagram story mocking rumors that have circulated that say he’s not a good teammate,” Talkin’ Baseball shared via X.

For the unversed, the rumors about a clubhouse rift involving Ketel Marte started when he asked for a day off right before the final game heading into the All-Star break. And that wasn’t the only time, either. He also requested time off during the final week of the season. He ended up missing three games after the break.

So, inside the Diamondbacks’ clubhouse, that raised some eyebrows. A few teammates questioned his commitment and the meaning of stepping away during such vital stretches of the season.

Marte reportedly cited a burglary at his home as the reason for needing time away. But that explanation drew even more scrutiny when it came out that he spent most of the All-Star break back in his native Dominican Republic, not in Scottsdale, where the break-in happened. That was enough for some to start questioning his sincerity and even whether he was being a good teammate.

Now, with his time in Arizona expected to continue despite the trade rumors, Marte has clearly had enough of the noise. He took a subtle shot at his critics by posting a photo with Corbin Carroll on X, captioned “not a good teammate.” The message was hard to miss, especially since Carroll has often been used as the point of comparison. The guy who famously played through a broken bone in his hand.

Hence, by sharing that moment, Marte seemed to be saying everything is fine in the Diamondbacks’ clubhouse, and that simply staying put in Arizona should be enough to quiet the rumors once and for all.

Ketel Marte’s trade Rumors are nearing to end

While the Red Sox are still reportedly in the mix for Ketel Marte as a backup plan to Alex Bregman, a recent comment from Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen might be enough to shut the whole thing down.

“We’re very likely to put an end to this shortly … this isn’t going to continue to linger,” Hazen said. Now, does this mean Marte is on his way out? Or are the D-backs about to close the door on any trade talks?

Well, moving Marte could make sense if Arizona really wants to shore up its pitching. Moreover, this offseason is essentially their last real window to trade him freely. Early in the 2026 season, Marte will hit 10 years of MLB service time, including five straight with the same team. So, he’ll earn complete no-trade protection, meaning he can veto any deal.

Hence, if the Diamondbacks don’t act now, they may lose that flexibility altogether.

Still, Marte’s standing in Arizona can’t be ignored. Ever since trade rumors started swirling, fans have been vocal about wanting him to stay. He’s viewed as a core piece of the lineup, and many are hoping the front office ultimately decides to keep him in a Diamondbacks uniform. Still, for now, it’s a waiting game, and we’ll see how it all plays out.