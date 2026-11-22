Ketel Marte’s unexcused absence in August forced manager Torey Lovullo’s hand, and the Arizona Diamondbacks may be finally ready to move on. Trade rumors surrounding the veteran infielder are nothing new, but this time, the possibility of a breakup feels more real than ever, with a trade reportedly becoming “inevitable.” As Arizona reshapes its roster and multiple teams explore Marte’s availability, the writing may finally be on the wall for the three-time All-Star.

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Marte hit 22 home runs in 2026 despite a .249 average, still an attractive bat. Yet his turbulent relationship with the organization complicates any deal, and several high-profile clubhouse absences have only intensified speculation about his future. Still, Marte’s proven ability at the plate means the Diamondbacks could have no shortage of suitors lining up if they finally decide to seal his fate.

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“The Diamondbacks trading Ketel Marte seems inevitable if not imminent,” Punchoutpitch quoted Ken Rosenthal.

After his MVP-finalist 2019, Marte endured Arizona’s 110-loss 2021 season, a lone bright spot in a rebuilding year. Contending teams like the Yankees, Marlins, and Mariners heavily pursued him because he was playing on an affordable, team-friendly contract. Yet instead of trading him, the Diamondbacks surprised the league in 2022 by signing Marte to a five-year, $76 million extension.

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In 2026, he went on to pass Luis Gonzalez as the Diamondbacks’ all-time leader in games played. However, just as he started to look locked in to retire as a franchise icon, that infamous 2025 All-Star break incident happened. Marte reportedly left the team early following the 2025 All-Star break, citing a home break-in. The front office and manager Torey Lovullo publicly downplayed the situation to protect him, even as frustration quietly built inside the clubhouse.

Any remaining goodwill evaporated in August 2026 when Marte failed to show up for a road game against the Boston Red Sox. He was placed on the restricted list for three days before moving to the injured list with a sore knee, an incident insiders noted was his fourth consecutive unexcused absence. Lovullo eventually made it clear he was no longer willing to shield Marte from accountability.

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However, trading Marte now may not be an easy affair for the Diamondbacks. Marte gained 10-and-5 rights (10 years in MLB, five consecutive years with the same team). So, he can now veto any deal. A trade that used to be purely up to the front office now requires Marte’s personal sign-off.

Despite all the chaos, Marte never failed to rise to the occasion, something that would still attract the suitors. For instance, back in June, facing Dodgers closer Tanner Scott, Marte crushed a 97.2 mph fastball 431 feet for a dramatic walk-off home run that earned Arizona a series split against the NL West leaders.

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The Red Sox’s reported interest in Marte faces skepticism. Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham calls the idea a terrible fit. Last offseason, the Red Sox were reportedly pursuing Marte, but it didn’t materialize. As rumors grow again this time, Abraham is skeptical. “The Sox are often mentioned as a potential trade partner with the Diamondbacks for Ketel Marte. He’s a very talented player, but that would be a terrible idea,” Abraham said.

The Diamondbacks may still expect a few suitors lining up for Marte.

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The Diamondbacks may find potential buyers for Marte

The Baltimore Orioles have already held direct trade discussions with Arizona. Despite having young infielders like Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson, the Orioles are looking for an impact bat to upgrade their second-base production and pair with Henderson and Pete Alonso.

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Baltimore’s primary second basemen in 2026, Holliday (.640 OPS, 7 HR) and Jeremiah Jackson (.611 OPS, 10 HR), struggled at the plate. By contrast, even in a down 2026 campaign (.748 OPS, 22 HR), Marte represents a massive offensive upgrade over Baltimore’s internal production.

The Blue Jays are also reportedly in talks with the Diamondbacks. Marte has a personal connection with the Jays, as he is married to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s cousin. Beyond third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (33 HR), no Blue Jay hit more than 15 home runs in 2026, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who slumped to just 9 homers.

So, Marte’s 22 home runs and 76 RBIs in 2026 would instantly make him one of Toronto’s primary run producers. The next few weeks will answer whether the Diamondbacks’ saga around Ketel Marte finally comes to an end or not.

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