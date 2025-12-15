Ketel Marte’s Yankees Disdain Comes Into Light After NY Insider’s Major Reveal as Blue Jays Gain Upper Hand

The New York Yankees’ underwhelming season is now costing them more than just games; it’s costing them leverage in the trade market. Now, apparently, their prime trade target, Ketel Marte, is actively blocking his move to the Bronx.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has reported that the Yankees are among the five teams the Diamondbacks’ All-Star has on his no-trade list. The other four are the St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Oakland Athletics.

The Yankees were linked to Ketel Marte in the last few weeks when ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the team was listening to trade offers for their second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.

If the Yankees were truly looking to upgrade their second base, it’s reflecting poorly on general manager Brian Cashman. After all, except for franchise star Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was one of the most reliable bats last season. He blasted 31 home runs, drove in 80 runs, and posted an incredible .813 OPS.

Meanwhile, Marte has also been just as good.

The 32-year-old recorded 28 home runs and an .893 OPS. He is under contract at a team-friendly rate through 2031, with $16 million owed in 2026.

But for the record, Chisholm will be hitting the free agency market after 2026. So perhaps the Yankees had a plan in place. But unfortunately, any realistic chance of adding Ketel Marte is now off the table. Now, the Yankees may be left sticking with Chisholm only as their starting second baseman for the remainder of his contract.

On the other hand, in recent reports, NY insider Jon Heyman and others have strongly linked the Dominican 2B to the Toronto Blue Jays. He is under contract through 2030 on a $105 million deal and is affordable to acquire in a trade. And if we go by Rosenthal’s reports, the most beneficial part is that they won’t have to compete with the Yankees

The Phillies have also shown interest in Ketel Marte, per insider Jon Paul Morosi. There’s a clear reason why Ketel Marte has drawn interest from multiple teams.

Across the past three seasons, he’s led primary second basemen in WAR (15.3) and ranked among the top 10 hitters in baseball with a 140 wRC+.

What makes Ketel Marte more appealing is his team-friendly contract. He signed a seven-year, $116.5 million extension with the Arizona Diamondbacks back in April 2024. His deal also includes an opt-out after his age-36 season in 2030. It’s fair to wonder why the Diamondbacks would consider moving him.

Why would the Arizona Diamondbacks consider trading Ketel Marte?

Last month, MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert noted that the Diamondbacks are facing significant pitching needs, but they’re not financially flexible.

The team recently agreed to a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the injury-prone right-hander Michael Soroka. Still, there’s plenty of work to do to strengthen an area that struggled mightily in 2025.

Yet, it’s not certain that the Diamondbacks will part ways with Ketel Marte. The Diamondbacks are reportedly asking for a significant return, with an emphasis on pitchers who are close to being Major League-ready. But if enough teams show interest, the Diamondbacks may be convinced to trade Marte, particularly based on free agency developments.

For example, Toronto is likely to be more motivated to make a strong offer for Ketel Marte. Even more so if Bo Bichette signs with another team and their efforts to get Cubs’ star Kyle Tucker don’t work out.

Plus, the Phillies have reportedly shown interest too. But it’s not immediately clear where Ketel Marte would slot in for them, largely because they already have Bryson Stott at second base.

Only time will show where the All-Star lands!