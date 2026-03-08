Kiké Hernández Ignites MLB-Wide Debate After Choosing Country Over World Series Glory

For some, a World Series ring is the pinnacle of a baseball career. And releasing the best players to represent their home country in the World Baseball Classic weeks before Opening Day is a tough pill to swallow for most of MLB. But for Kiké Hernández, the WS runs a distant second to playing for his country – a sentiment that has now drawn a line in the sand for baseball fans everywhere.

Hernández contributed as the utility man for the Puerto Rican squad that won silver medals in the 2013 and 2017 WBC. But unfortunately, that very patriotic Puerto Rican is not playing in the WBC 2026 due to an elbow injury. However, the LA Dodgers utility man is contributing to his home team in his own way.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Hernández has been outspoken about his love for Puerto Rico and the significance the WBC holds for him. He told the media that representing his country means more to him than winning the World Series. Dodgers Nation posted the video on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Per Miguel Logo, Hernández said in his native language, “I have played in five World Series, and I don’t know if it’s because what’s across my chest, but the classic feels like it’s above that.”

Nicknamed “October Kiké,” Hernández has appeared in five postseason runs for the Dodgers since 2017. He was a participant in their last two World Series wins, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2024 World Series, Kiké slashed a .705 OPS in the five games against the New York Yankees. And during the Dodgers’ dramatic victory over the Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series, he hit a home run and 3 RBIs, recording a .458 OPS.

ADVERTISEMENT

But understandably, for him, the World Series comes every year, while the chance to represent Puerto Rico comes only once every three.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hernández’s elbow surgery in November has been the roadblock to his WBC participation. But his patriotism and excitement are no less.

Kiké has dyed his hair blonde, participating in the team ritual despite not playing. He has also played a key role in recruiting Nolan Arenado for Team Puerto Rico in the WBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 8x All-Star 3B is expected to power the team’s infield defense, along with bringing in championship experience. This 10-time Gold Glove winner has shifted from Team USA to Puerto Rico to honor his mother’s heritage, giving an emotional momentum, too.

But while Hernández’s priorities lie with his country, some have also skipped the WBC for their franchises.

Take Padres’ Jackson Merill, for instance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Merrill reportedly skipped the WBC to focus on Spring Training. Tarik Skubal also pitched only in one game, prioritizing his commitment to the Detroit Tigers.

In fact, this year’s Captain America, Aaron Judge, has also turned down participation in the last WBC as he wanted to focus on the Yankees after being named as their captain.

Meanwhile, Kiké Hernández’s recent comments on his preference of WBC over the World Series have sparked widespread debate among fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans react to Hernández’s preference of WBC

“Can you blame him? Everyone’s team is stacked with great players, it’s more fun to watch than the World Series that’s for sure,” one fan on X seems to wholeheartedly agree with Hernández’s POV. This year, the WBC teams are boasting some of the best rosters. Take Team USA, for example. Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal are in the same team, along with Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber.

Another replied, “Really? Because the past World Series was super uncompetitive. Right?” The 2025 seven-game World Series can be considered as one of the high points in recent baseball history. Especially Game 3 & Game 7, which stretched to 18 & 11 innings, respectively. In the high-intensity final (Game 7), Miguel Rojas’ homerun tied the game in the 9 and Will Smith secured the Dodgers’ victory over Toronto in the 11 inning with a home run.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe Kike is way more qualified to talk on the topic than Bryce Harper since he’s actually a World Series champ,” quipped a user. In his 6-long-years with the Phillies, the first baseman has yet to win a World Series. Harper is currently playing for Team USA in the WBC. After the USA prevailed over Brazil by a 15-5 margin, he remarked that playing the Olympics is more important to him and the WBC is not at the same level. Clearly, his statement did not sit well with fans.

Another fan disagreed with Kiké, though. “Good for him, as a fan I’d rather have my team win the World Series than the USA win a 13-day tournament where only 4 teams actually have a shot to win.” To date, only three teams have won the WBC from its conception in 2006: Team USA, Team Japan, and Team Dominican Republic. Team Japan has secured three WBC titles, including the most recent one (2023), and Team USA and Team DR both have won only once. This year’s top three favorites are Japan, the USA, and the Dominican Republic, with Venezuela being the 4th one, and Puerto Rico and Mexico are tied at 5th.

One made the distinction in very simple words. “One, you’re playing for your employer, one, you’re playing for your brothers where you came from.”

The financial incentives of MLB contracts are massive, but they come with career-altering injury risks, as we could see in Kiké Hernández’s case. Not performing to an expected level in the big leagues would mean players getting traded, demoted to the minor leagues, or released. Evidently, they probably weigh against the intangible, emotional reward of national pride.