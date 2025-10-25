Kiké Hernández Wife: Everything to Know About Mariana Vicente Hernández

It’s not every day that a baseball player’s biggest win comes off the field. Kiké Hernández, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ high-energy utility man, may have mastered extra innings, but his most impressive catch didn’t require a glove. Enter Mariana Vicente Hernández, a former beauty queen turned actress who proves that behind every fan favorite, there’s often someone far more interesting stealing the spotlight.

Who is Kiké Hernández’s wife, Mariana Vicente Hernández?

Mariana Vicente Hernández isn’t just the wife of Dodgers fan favorite Kiké Hernández; she’s a story of talent, grace, and quiet strength.

Born in Puerto Rico in 1989, she rose to fame after being crowned Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2010, later placing in the Top 10 globally. Her passion for the arts led her to acting, landing roles in Hot Tub Time Machine 2 and American Horror Story. But beyond the spotlight, she’s deeply grounded, often sharing glimpses of family life and motherhood on Instagram. Fans admire how she balances her own career while standing firmly by Kiké through every season.

The couple’s journey began in 2015, after Kiké spotted her in a movie and sent a message online. Since then, they’ve grown together through baseball highs, long travels, and life’s unpredictable turns. Mariana supported Kiké through championships and relocations, becoming his anchor during demanding MLB stretches.

In 2021, they welcomed their daughter, Penélope Isabel, marking a new chapter in their story.

Today, Mariana continues to act and model while nurturing their family, proving that behind Kiké’s trademark energy, there’s a calm, loving partner helping keep it all together.

Kiké Hernández and Mariana Vicente Hernández’s relationship timeline

Kiké Hernández first noticed Mariana Vicente Hernández in 2015 while watching a movie casually.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 introduced him to her talent and charm. Surprised to find they shared Puerto Rican roots and lived in Los Angeles, he sent a thoughtful message. Two months later, their first lunch meeting blossomed into a deep, genuine friendship.

Over the next six months, they spent time getting to know each other before being involved romantically.

By late 2015, their bond had strengthened, and they admitted their feelings after careful consideration.

They supported each other through busy careers, understanding the demands of acting and professional baseball.

In July 2017, Kiké planned a memorable proposal in Big Sur, California, orchestrating every detail. Mariana, caught by surprise while filming their hotel room for Snapchat, turned to see him on one knee. She said yes immediately, beginning the next chapter of a story that fans have adored watching unfold.

Their wedding on December 8, 2018, in Puerto Rico symbolized their love and connection. Guests were seated in a circular arrangement, allowing everyone to witness the couple from every angle. Mariana wore a champagne silk-organza gown with a flowing cape, while Kiké donned a custom burgundy tuxedo.

In January 2021, they welcomed their daughter, Penélope Isabel, bringing new joy and a deeper sense of family.

Kiké Hernández and Mariana Vicente’s Hernández’s kids

Kiké Hernández and Mariana Vicente Hernández welcomed their daughter, Penélope Isabel, on January 15, 2021. From the very first moment, both parents shared overwhelming joy and heartfelt pride on social media. Fans watched as Kiké described meeting Penélope as the most meaningful moment of his entire life.

Penélope quickly became the center of their family, bringing laughter, love, and warmth into their home. Mariana often shares sweet glimpses of daily life, highlighting the couple’s close bond and playful parenting. Together, Kiké and Mariana balance their careers while nurturing Penélope, showing fans the love behind baseball’s spotlight.

Mariana Vicente’s Hernández’s social media

Mariana Vicente Hernández maintains an active presence on Instagram, sharing both career and personal moments. Fans enjoy glimpses of her acting projects, modeling work, and creative endeavors across various platforms. She often posts heartfelt family moments, highlighting her life with Kiké Hernández and their daughter, Penélope.

Through her social media, Mariana balances professional achievements with intimate glimpses of love, laughter, and everyday family joy.

Kiké Hernández may steal the headlines on the field, but Mariana Vicente Hernández commands attention off it. Together, they prove that power couples aren’t just about talent—they’re about timing, heart, and shared chaos. Their story reminds fans that behind every baseball highlight, there’s often love quietly winning in the stands.