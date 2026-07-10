“Kind of Illogical”- Craig Counsell Vents Frustration After $141M Cubs Star Falls Prey to Questionable Umpiring

The Chicago Cubs missed a chance to sweep the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday with a 3-2 loss. However, a questionable umpiring decision proved costly, as their $141 million second baseman was called out. Following the loss, manager Craig Counsell blamed the umpires for overlooking what he believed was an obvious call in a crucial situation.

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It was a one-run game at the top of the ninth, with the visiting Cubs trailing. A fielding error by Gunnar Henderson allowed Nico Hoerner to reach first base safely. However, Hoerner was caught stealing second. The Cubs challenged the on-field call, arguing that Henderson had blocked Hoerner’s path as he attempted to slide into the bag. Counsell claimed Henderson’s foot was in the sliding lane, forcing Hoerner to adjust his slide into second. However, the umpire did not review that aspect of the play. Instead, they focused solely on whether Hoerner had been tagged out while reaching the base, and the call on the field was upheld.

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“There is a clear blocking the bag there. It’s very clear,” Craig Counsell said, per Marquee Sports Network on X. “The reason why Nico came off the bag is that the player is blocking the bag and he has to adjust his slide … they don’t even look at the blocking of the bag when that’s what caused the player to come off, it’s kind of illogical… he came off the bag because Henderson had his foot right in the sliding lane.”

Had Hoerner reached second safely, the Cubs would have had the tying run at second with no outs. Then, Ian Happ’s single would have given them a real chance to tie the game or even take the lead. Instead, the Cubs failed to score in the ninth and ultimately lost the game.

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They went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position on Thursday. Furthermore, the Cubs’ bullpen unraveled in the eighth, allowing two runs. It promptly erased the slim one-run lead they held over the Orioles until then. Seiya Suzuki drove the Cubs’ offense with a home run and an RBI double.

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Nico Hoerner, who is under a 6-year, $141 million contract extension, went 1-for-4 against the Orioles. He is hitting .240 for a .649 OPS in 91 games this season.

The Cubs are already having a turbulent season, falling to 52-41. They have now recorded two 10-game winning streaks and one 10-game losing streak. With their inconsistencies this season, every win counts. On their road trip, they face the Cincinnati Reds next. The Cubs have already swept them in May at Wrigley Field.