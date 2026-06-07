“Known to Be Dirty” – $115M Tigers Star Faces Fury After Mariners Player Levels Serious Allegation

During the Seattle Mariners’ 4-0 shutout win against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, June 6, a HBP from right-hander Keider Montero to first baseman Josh Naylor saw Framber Valdez become part of an unwanted controversy. But what’s weird is that he didn’t even step on the mound in that game.

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Naylor, who suffered the 96-mph sinker to his helmet in the 2nd inning, alleged the hit was intentional and Valdez was the mastermind. However, Montero brushed off any claim that the hit was intentional.

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“I was trying to get him out real quick on the first pitch. It was a sinker in, and it moved in a little bit and got him,” Montero defended himself following the incident.

But Naylor doubled down on the allegation: “Valdez was pointing and laughing at me on the bench, so I knew it was on purpose.”

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By the top of the 4th inning, Tigers starter Montero had already allowed the visitors 4 runs. But his attempt not to extend the lead resulted in a wild pitch that found the back of Naylor’s helmet. The headpiece dropped immediately, and Josh left the batter’s box in a matter of panic and some level of pain. Luckily, Naylor wasn’t injured.

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Though Valdez didn’t pitch that night, he had started the previous game and hit J.P. Crawford. While his 1 ER and 5 Ks helped the Tigers win the first game 7-3, he had a similar incident. A 95.6-mph sinker hit Mariners J.P. Crawford at the top of the third inning. And Crawford had to exit the game with an injured wrist. It initially looked bad with immediate swelling, but the Mariners’ shortstop escaped without serious injury.

But the Mariners aren’t new to Valdez and his sinkers. When he hadn’t signed a three-year, $115 million deal with the Tigers in 2026, the 32-year-old was with the Houston Astros for eight seasons. Back then, the Astros and the Mariners had a bench-clearing incident in May 2023. After a 2-run home run, Valdez allegedly drilled José Caballero in the side, and players from both dugouts entered the field. Luckily, nobody actually threw any punches, but there were some heated words, particularly from the pitcher.

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While Valdez wears a different jersey, he remains the same villain, earning the disdain of the Mariners fans.

Fans revive Valdez’s past incidents after Naylor’s accusation

Valdez has a competitive history with the Mariners. The LHP carries a 3.50 ERA and 105 strikeouts over 19 appearances entering Friday’s start. But it’s not his skills that the Seattle loyalists despise; it’s his behavior.

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That’s why one fan wrote, “Valdez is known to be dirty 🤷.” Another user followed it up, saying, “Of course Framber is mixed up in this….”

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Notably, Valdez has a history of high HBPs in his career. He recorded 11 each in 2021 and 2022. He had 10 in 2023. This year, he already has 5. At this pace, he might challenge his previous record (6 HBPs in 2024) and even surpass it.

“Framber throws at his own teammates, so he’s something of an expert on this,” another fan highlighted his past antics.

Last September, after surrendering a grand slam to Trent Grisham, Valdez’s sinker struck Astros catcher César Salazar.

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Salazar reportedly requested Valdez to step off the mound and reset just after the homer. He didn’t. And many termed the hit as retaliation. However, both teammates downplayed it later, calling it a simple miscommunication. But there are plenty of instances where he lost his cool.

Hence, a comment read, “Framber is the softest dude in the league. What a joke of a player.”

The 2022 World Series champion Valdez suffered a suspension earlier this season. During a May 5 game against the Red Sox, Valdez gave away 10 runs, including 3 HRs in just 3.0 innings. After back-to-back home runs, he let frustration get the better of him as he drilled Trevor Story. MLB saw it as intentional and banned him for 5 games.

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“What else are the Tigers supposed to do? They f–king suck😂 nothing to lose. Sellers by the deadline guaranteed,” wrote a user.

Some fans think this isn’t just about Valdez or Montero. The Tigers are going through a rough patch. Even some Detroit fans don’t see Valdez as the ace he was supposed to be. His 4.21 ERA with 59 Ks isn’t too bad, but the massive contract, combined with poor emotional control, makes him a “liability” for many Tigers loyalists.

The Tigers are 4th in the AL Central with a disappointing 26-39 record. And unless Valdez improves his numbers and emotional factors, these noises will continue to grow.