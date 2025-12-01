Kodai Senga’s Emotional Plea Falls Flat as David Stearns & Mets Adamant On Bold Offseason Shakeup, Per Insider

Former All-Star pitcher Kodai Senga prefers to continue playing in Queens. The 32-year-old has battled with quite a lot this past season. From dealing with a hamstring injury to being demoted to Triple-A, he didn’t like how things went for him this season. He wants to stay and prove he can still be a frontline starter, and he feels he owes that effort to Mets fans. But none of that guarantees the Mets will change their plans for Senga.

Per insider Will Sammon, David Stearns and Co. aren’t likely to be swayed by how Kodai Senga feels.

“Senga’s sentiments, however well-meaning they seem, do not necessarily change his situation. Despite his preference, the Mets still might trade him,” he noted.

The right-hander has been established as one of the most talked-about names in the trade market.

After all, the 2023 NL Rookie of the Year runner-up has put together a 3.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 10.1 strikeouts per nine across 285 innings in 52 career starts.

Several teams have reportedly reached out to the Mets’ front office for his availability, as many see Kodai Senga as a potential buy-low opportunity.

Part of the reason why the Mets may not be able to keep the Japanese ace in Queens is the fact that they’ve had no shortage of options for their 2026 rotation.

They’ve options like Nolan McLean, Clay Holmes, Sean Manaea, David Peterson, Brandon Sproat, Jonah Tong, and Christian Scott. While they could all be in the mix to make starts next season, the Mets are also said to be bringing in more pitching help through free agency or possible trades.

Notably, Kodai Senga has a limited no-trade clause that lets him block deals to 10 teams. He’s still owed $28 million over the next two seasons, with a $15 million club option for the next campaign.

Kodai Senga’s mindset to stay put is admirable, but it won’t change much for the Mets for a few logical reasons. Moving on from him might be the simplest way for the Mets to reshape their roster for next season.

Why is Kodai Senga the Mets’ most logical trade chip this offseason?

Kodai Senga’s contract, paired with two remaining years of team control, makes him one of their most appealing trade chips. Plus, he’s expected to bring back a solid return.

Sean Manaea, on the other hand, is owed $50 million over the next two years. And apparently, he’s coming off an even rougher season. Unlike Kodai Senga, he doesn’t have much of an injury excuse to lean on for his late-year dip in performance.

When you take the full season into account, Kodai Senga actually pitched well. It was only his final stretch after returning from injury that pushed him onto the trade block.

The Mets also have an option to consider moving David Peterson. His salary is expected to rise into the $8–9.5 million range this year. He’s arbitration-eligible and the cheapest of their starting pitchers.

Like Senga, Peterson also had a performance dip late in the season, but he doesn’t have an injury to point to. He’s definitely tradable. He’s also coming off a durable All-Star campaign where he delivered more quality starts than anyone else on the staff.

For the record, Kodai Senga isn’t in a position to demand a trade. In fact, saying anything other than wanting to stay with the Mets would’ve stirred a bigger controversy. He’s a routine-driven player.

And remaining in Queens likely means more to him than just trying to silence critics. After three seasons with the team, he’s built habits, relationships, and comfort. Being shipped to another city without any control over the decision isn’t really an easy adjustment for any player.