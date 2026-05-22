Kyle Busch Demise: Braves Legend Joins Reds in Paying Teary Tribute to NASCAR Star – “He Was a Dawg”

Kyle Busch never played a single inning of pro baseball. Yet, two MLB franchises mourned him Thursday like one of their own.

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After the NASCAR legend passed away on Thursday, Braves legend Chipper Jones mourned his friend on X. “He was a dawg behind the wheel, and I’m saddened to hear of his passing today,” Jones wrote. “Hug ur people! Sad day in the racing world.”

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Busch died Thursday at 41, leaving both the racing and baseball worlds stunned. On Thursday morning, his family announced he was in the hospital with a severe illness. Hours later, NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing confirmed the veteran driver had passed away.

The sudden tragedy sent shockwaves through sports. It is the first in-season death of an active NASCAR Cup Series driver since Dale Earnhardt 25 years ago. His illness escalated incredibly fast. Just 11 days earlier at Watkins Glen, a severe sinus infection forced him to radio his crew for a medical “shot” right after the race to cope with the track’s intense G-forces.

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Busch is a racing legend. He earned 234 national series victories and 63 Cup Series wins. Ranking ninth on the all-time wins list somehow still understates how dominant he was for two decades. But over the past year, Busch also created memorable moments away from NASCAR through his appearances in MLB.

During MLB’s Speedway Classic in 2025, Kyle Busch became a major part of the pregame rituals and was a part of the ceremonial pitch for the Braves and Reds. The special event attracted more than 85,000 fans, setting MLB’s all-time single-game attendance record. This gave the fans a new connection to fans who knew him just through his race wins.

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Former Braves skipper Chipper Jones shared an emotional story remembering Busch from the Bristol Series’ long rain delay. Jones recalled discussing Bristol’s greatest winners alongside Busch, Johnny Bench, and Chase Elliott before the historic game. During that conversation, Busch reminded everyone that he owned more Bristol victories than any driver in NASCAR history.

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The Cincinnati Reds also shared their condolences because Busch developed a strong relationship during the crossover.

Before the Speedway Classic, Busch visited Cincinnati’s Arizona complex and took part in batting sessions. After learning Thursday’s news, the Reds said, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch. We were fortunate to spend time with him at our complex in Arizona.”

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The MLB also sent out its condolences, saying, “We join the rest of the sports world in mourning the tragic passing of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch.”

For many, remembering Bristol, Dover, and Arizona together made Thursday a very hard day to process.

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Chipper Jones called Kyle Busch “dawg” for a reason

Kyle Busch always raced like somebody trying to prove something in every single race. Whether fans loved him or hated him, they never stopped watching him whenever Busch entered the victory lane.

Busch finished his NASCAR career with 234 national series victories across Cup, Xfinity, and Truck series. He had a total of 63 Cup wins, placing Busch 9 on NASCAR’s all-time Cup victories leaderboard. And somehow, even after decades of competing, Busch still raced like somebody chasing his very first win.

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His journey started early, even though sponsorship rules forced a 16-year-old Busch out of national races in 2001. Once he arrived full-time, he wasted no time making enemies and winning trophies. He started with Hendrick Motorsports in 2004, but he truly found his home at Joe Gibbs Racing. Over 15 seasons there, he won 56 races and two Cup Series championships.

But Busch’s 2015 championship run still stands as one of NASCAR’s toughest modern comeback stories ever. During Daytona’s Xfinity race, Busch suffered a serious leg injury after crashing into the barriers. Busch missed 11 races recovering, but when he returned at Charlotte Motor Speedway, he drove like the injury was nothing. Busch became a championship-level contender.

He later won the championship despite criticism surrounding NASCAR’s playoff format and eligibility system. Busch never softened emotionally either, regularly confronting rivals while embracing boos from packed grandstands.

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Even during victories, Busch made sure fans remembered moments through his famous “Rowdy” bow. Some fans loudly booed Busch after wins, while others proudly embraced Rowdy Nation’s growing popularity.

Busch also helped shape NASCAR beyond driving through Kyle Busch Motorsports, developing stars like Christopher Bell. His organization earned 100 Truck Series victories while helping younger drivers establish their racing careers.

After Busch’s passing, NASCAR now suddenly feels quieter without its loudest competitor chasing another race win.