Kyle Schwarber Contract: Phillies and Kyle Schwarber Finalize 5-Year, $150 Million Deal

Kyle Schwarber is sticking around. The Phillies are bringing him back on a five-year, $150 million deal. This move takes care of the biggest priority on Dave Dombrowski’s offseason checklist.

Here are some things to know about the deal:

Kyle Schwarber Contract Details: And what did the Phillies offer Schwarber?

Kyle Schwarber reportedly passed on several strong offers before choosing to stay with the Phillies on a five-year, $150 million deal. The deal keeps him in Philadelphia through his age-37 season.

His $30 million annual salary is now the highest ever for a DH, though the Phillies haven’t made the signing public so far.

Philadelphia always had the inside track. Schwarber has become a fan favorite and a major power threat in his four seasons there, hitting .507 with 187 homers while helping the team reach the postseason every single year. In the end, unless another team was ready to blow Philly’s offer out of the water, there really wasn’t much reason for anyone else to stay in the race.

How Long Is Kyle Schwarber’s New Contract? – Overview of Deal Duration

The deal will keep him in Philadelphia through the 2030 season, covering his age-33 through age-37 seasons. In other words, the contract spans five full seasons from 2026 to 2030.

Kyle Schwarber’s new 5-year pact upgrades him from his previous 4-year, $79 million deal signed in 2022.

Keeping him through his age-37 season is a big hint that the Phillies are betting on Schwarber’s durability and continued productivity. All while considering the typical decline older sluggers face.

Why did Kyle Schwarber choose to re-sign with the Phillies?

No one had a better morning at the Winter Meetings on Tuesday than Phillies manager Rob Thomson. Not only did he find out that Kyle Schwarber is returning on a five-year, $150 million deal, but he also received a two-year extension of his own. Thomson even said he plans to finish his career in a Phillies uniform. And if it all goes well, he might as well want the same for Schwarber in the long run.

A few weeks ago, Kyle Schwarber talked about how deeply connected his life has become to this organization.

“Looking back at when I signed here in 2022 and seeing where you’re at now. The accumulation of work. The things that have made me better. You think about your kids. You sign here, have your first kid, then have two, and your third is on the way. A lot of (those life events) have happened here,” he said.

It says a lot about how strongly he felt about staying in Philadelphia.

How old is Kyle Schwarber?

Born on March 5, 1993, Kyle Joseph Schwarber is 32 years old as of December 2025.