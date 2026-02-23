Kyle Schwarber Joins Aaron Judge in Delivering Strong WBC Message After Shohei Ohtani Revives Mike Trout Rivalry

The war of words for the next World Baseball Classic (WBC), starting March 5, has already begun, and Team USA’s stars aren’t letting Japan’s Shohei Ohtani have the last laugh.

This year, under Aaron Judge’s leadership, the USA is aiming to stop team Japan from defending its title. While Shohei Ohtani took a dig at the USA’s Mike Trout-wound from 2023, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Judge did not back down either. Ready to leave for Arizona, Schwarber is focused on achieving national glory this time.

According to the Inquirer’s Scott Lauber, Schwarber has a firm message: “This is our time to represent our country. It gives you that motivation, you know? Being that we’re going to be heading into that and knowing what to expect. Obviously we’re not Olympians. But it’s our mini-Olympics. Right?”

Schwarber revealed he got his dose of motivation from watching the Winter Olympic gold medal clash between teams USA and Canada in ice hockey. After watching the American hockey team win, Schwarber feels the need follow it himself in the WBC.

Schwarber had been a key part of Team USA’s offense in the 2023 edition of the WBC. He hit a home run in each of the first and final matches the USA played against Britain and Japan, respectively. His eighth-inning homer against Japan in the final off Yu Darvish brought the score down to a one-run difference. But luck had not been on his side as the USA ultimately lost to Japan 3-2.

But now, Schwarber’s message to the rivals strongly echoes his belief that they are focused on redeeming Team USA.

Lauber also reported that Schwarber only cares about getting the gold medal. He even forgot where he kept his silver medal from 2023.

Players are pumped with their national spirit and are ready to compete at the highest intensity. And the Team USA captain, Aaron Judge, has been vocal about the WBC in the past few days as well.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Oct 8, 2025 Bronx, New York, USA New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge 99 reacts to striking during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Bronx Yankee Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBradxPennerx 20251008_pjc_ae5_788

The Yankees named Judge captain when he got the WBC call in 2023. Judge declined the invite and took the time to settle into his role for the franchise. This time, though, his focus is on Team USA.

Captain America has previously said on SNY that he is excited about the WBC and playing against Ohtani. He feels confident about the squad Mark DeRosa built.

Per FOX News, Judge is looking forward to meeting Japan in the finals for a heavyweight match.

Ahead of his WBC campaign, he again delivered a strong message on Sunday following his Spring Training game against Detroit.

“We’ve got the WBC coming up, which I’m excited about, and an exciting Yankees season. We’ve got a lot of unfinished business from last season, especially the way it ended for us. I’m just trying to put myself in the best position to help this team win a lot of ballgames,” reported MLB.com.

Being in the dugout, watching Team USA fail to deliver against Japan, was a “killing” experience for Judge. But this year, he is determined. He clarified that in early February only!

“We came in second place [in 2023]. We’re gonna go change that this year… We gotta win it.”

But before Schwarber’s comments, their apparent biggest rival took a dig at the former captain!

Shohei Ohtani digs up Team USA’s old WBC wound

On Monday, SportsNetLA asked Ohtani about his pitching probability this year. And Ohtani took the opportunity to take a jab at last year’s USA captain, Mike Trout.

Trout had logged a batting average of .296 and .962 OPS with 7 RBIs and one home run. While he helped deliver a strong offense, his team fell short, facing his former teammate Ohtani.

Ohtani opened that wound and mentioned through his interpreter, “If Mike Trout shows up, it’ll be tempting.”

Ohtani’s remark was a reminder of how the final worked out in Japan’s favor in 2023.

Imago World Baseball Classic Japan pitcher Shohei Ohtani reacts after striking out Mike Trout of the United States for the final out in a World Baseball Classic final at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida, on March 21, 2023. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY A14AA0001408826P

In the ninth inning, Mike Trout went against Ohtani, who had the eye of the tiger. Following a no-strike, a swing-and-miss, another 100 mph pitch outside the strike zone, then again, going 2-2 (in favor of Trout), the tension went pulsing through the stadium. Just one pitch later, Ohtani struck him out with a sharp-breaking 87.2 mph slider that Trout swung at and missed, sealing Japan’s victory.

But Mike Trout won’t be donning the Team USA jersey in WBC 2026. And WBC Ohtani will reportedly dedicate all his focus to giving his best as a hitter.