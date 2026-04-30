Kyle Schwarber, JT Realmuto & Phillies Players Booed Mercilessly at Ice Hockey Game as Team’s Woes Continue

Philadelphia is known as the city of brotherly love, but right now, there is no love for the Phillies. The team is off to a horrendous 10-19 start to the season, and the fans are making sure the players hear about it, even when they are not playing.

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During the NHL playoff game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins, several players from the Phillies showed up to watch Game 6 of the series. When Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, JT Realmuto, Jesus Luzardo, and a few others were shown on the Jumbotron, instead of cheers, all one could hear were loud, heavy ‘BOOS.’

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In the video reposted by The Athletic MLB, you can hear John Clark say, “They’re getting booed.” And the fans have every reason to be angry with the team.

The boos came right when the Phillies snapped their 11-game losing streak. During that awful run, the offense averaged under two runs a game. The right-handed hitters have posted an OPS below .700 versus the lefties. Those numbers explain why fans reacted loudly when players appeared on the screen during the Flyers’ playoff game.

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But this frustration is not only about the 2026 slump but goes a lot deeper. The front office kept the same core from the 2022 World Series run without making the right upgrades.

The outfield during this period has not produced what was expected of them. Over the last four seasons, Nick Castellanos has produced just 1.1 WAR. Guys like Johan Rojas just haven’t hit, barely managing a 67 OPS+. Because of these weak spots, the team falls apart easily.

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Plus, constantly rotating outfielders has killed any rhythm at the plate. Moving Kyle Schwarber to DH to hide his defense also took away all the lineup’s flexibility. Brandon Marsh also shifted positions, while their offseason investment, Max Kepler, added just an 89 OPS+.

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These changes failed to impact the team’s offense in crucial games, and the prime example was the 2025 NLDS when they scored just 1 run in 11 innings in Game 4. The Phillies made a big gamble on Adolis García in the offseason, and he hasn’t delivered. His OPS has been declining steadily for the past few seasons, and that has had a massive impact on his offense.

What makes this worse is that the team missed chances to pursue players like Teoscar Hernández or Kyle Tucker in the previous offseason when there wasn’t much competition for them. Those missed additions left the lineup without a strong right-handed presence in the middle of the order.

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This pattern shows why roster decisions have played a role in the current struggles. And this also comes down to Rob Thomson during the postseason. Thomson, who was fired after a 9-19 start, has made some questionable calls during the team’s trip to the postseason. In Game 4 of the 2023 NLCS, he stuck with Craig Kimbrel, who gave up three runs and completely shifted the series momentum to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 2025, a bunt call in the NLDS against the Dodgers ended a rally attempt because the Dodgers turned that bunt into an out at third base, which cost the Phillies in 2025. These moments added to concerns about decision-making during high-pressure games.

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Right now, the lineup desperately needs a reliable cleanup hitter. The Phillies have one of the weakest middle orders with the highest average, .298 for Marsh. But he only has 17 RBIs, proving the hits aren’t coming with runners on base.

The missed signing of Bo Bichette also added a lot of pressure on the front office. All these factors combined have fueled the slump and pushed the frustration over the edge. But is there a way the Philadelphia Phillies can turn this around?

Three ways the Phillies can turn around this slump

The Philadelphia Phillies are feeling the heat as the fans have started to make their feelings clear. But there are a few ways the team can turn it around.

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The Philadelphia Phillies sit at 10-19 with a .345 winning percentage and sit fourth in the NL East. They trail the Atlanta Braves by 11 games after just 29 games. Every other MLB team except the Mets and the Phillies has reached at least 11 wins, including the Rockies. But we have seen teams recover from similar positions, and so can the Phillies. But they will need a few things to go their way.

The offense has struggled, but pitching numbers show deeper problems. The team’s ERA is around 4.95, ranking 29th in the league. Blown leads are a constant issue. Jesse Rogers pointed directly to pitching as the path to fixing this rough start. Without steady pitching, even average hitting cannot hold leads or close tight games.

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Zack Wheeler has started to stabilize things, posting stronger outings after a rough start in the first couple of innings. In a recent return to the mound against the Braves, he looked like his old self. He struck out six batters, allowed just two earned runs over five innings, and got his fastball back up to 96.5 mph. A reliable Wheeler gives the rotation structure, especially with younger arms like Seth Johnson, who are still finding rhythm.

If he keeps this level, the staff will gain a clear leader during the tough times.

Pitchers like Jesus Luzardo are expected to improve based on underlying performance indicators. Cristopher Sánchez holds a 2.94 ERA, showing that he can consistently limit runs whenever he starts on the mound. However, Aaron Nola has struggled big time and has a 6.03 ERA after six starts. His last two outings have raised major questions as he has allowed more than four runs in both outings. Treating Nola as a lower rotation arm could reduce pressure on him and the team.

The other positive is the expected return of Jhoan Duran. Duran could fix the late innings collapses the team has faced multiple times this season, like in the games against the Cubs when the team lost 7-4. Duran, who had a brilliant 1.35 ERA and five saves before going down with an oblique injury, just threw his first bullpen session.

A reliable closer helps the team get these close wins, which the Phillies are in major need of. If Wheeler leads, others improve, and Duran closes, the team might be able to get those wins under the belt. And a turnaround will not be far behind.