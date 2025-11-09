Kyle Schwarber Left Awestruck as NCAA Football Team Pulls Off Nail-Biting Win Over Penn State

Kyle Schwarber was officially in full-on rest mode. But this Saturday, he did not have much rest. His focus was all on the College Football scene. His Alma Mater, Indiana University, was involved in a thrilling Football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When Schwarber was enjoying his vacation and casually tuned in to watch his alma mater play football, he had no idea he was about to witness. His alma mater, Indiana University, had just done the impossible, defeating Penn State 27-24 with just 36 seconds to play for the first time at Beaver Stadium. It left the superstar completely stunned and made him tweet, “A win is a win! Found a way…” Schwarber tweeted. “…What a game …. Wow! @IndianaFootball”.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, what does it take to shock a former World Series champion? First and foremost, Indiana had never won at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium, and their record in Happy Valley was a miserable 0-13. So, this single victory was like an exorcism. Then come the stakes. The Hoosiers entered the game ranked No. 2 in the nation with a 9-0 record, and were hopeful to protect their dream season. So the peer pressure was high given their record at Happy Valley, and a single loss would shatter their College Football Playoff hopes.

Now look at the game that was a perfect nail-biter. Indiana looked great from the very first quarter and had a comfortable 20-7 lead in the third. But the curse of Happy Valley suddenly fought back when Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton single-handedly dragged his team back into the game. Singleton scored all three of Penn State’s touchdowns. And when the game was just 6:27 left, Singleton caught a 19-yard touchdown pass that made the scoreboard 24-20 with Penn State leading.

And when there was just 1:51 remaining on the clock, Indiana’s offense got the ball one last time with zero timeouts left. On the very first play of the drive, QB Fernando Mendoza marched his team 80 yards and threw a “prayer” with 36 seconds left. Omar Cooper Jr. made a great catch, tapped his toes in bounds by millimeters, and the score was 27-24 with Indiana leading once again. That’s what made Schwarber say “Wow.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But that “wow” came from a deep and personal place

Before Schwarber was a well-known big league player, he was arguably the best baseball player in Bloomington. The two-time First-Team All-American was even named the best catcher in the country in 2013. And when the Chicago Cubs drafted him 4th overall in the 2014 MLB Draft, it was the highest draft pick in Indiana’s program history. After that, Schwarber was a part of the legendary Cubs 2016 team that broke the 106-year World Series drought.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That strong connection has many fans dreaming of a perfect reunion with the Cubs, who are expected to lose Kyle Tucker in the upcoming free agency. Schwarber’s future in baseball will be decided in this offseason, and he is hitting the open market at the absolute perfect time. The Phillies, of course, want their slugger back and already offered him a $22.025 million qualifying offer. But this is just an opening move. Schwarber is expected to decline it for a huge long-term deal.

So, if talks with Philadelphia break down, many teams will call, and a reunion with the Chicago Cubs can be the most touchy one. But the Cubs are not the only ones in line. The New York Mets are always a major threat. The Atlanta Braves are also reportedly on the list. So, the question remained: Will he return to the Phillies, or is a storybook reunion coming? Let me know where you think the slugger should sign.