Kyle Schwarber’s Phillies Future in Jeopardy as Mets’ Home Run Machine Seen as Better Fit Beside Bryce Harper

It is happening, Philadelphia. IT IS HAPPENNING! Looks like Kyle Schwarber is all set to say goodbye to the Phillies. As the team seems to have found a better fit in the lineup, and can help Bryce Harper have more impact on the team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to a recent podcast by the Locked On Mets, Pete Alonso is a better fit for the Phillies than Kyle Schwarber.

“I think Pete Alonso is a better compliment to Bryce Harper than Kyle Schwarber is because you have the left-right combination,” said host Ryan Finkelstein. “Pete Alonso would allow Bryce Harper to DH more. Those two guys would split first base and DH. You keep Bryce Harper healthier.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 season cemented Kyle Schwarber’s impact with the Philadelphia Phillies. He hit 56 home runs and drove in 132 runs across 162 games, leading the National League in both categories. He averaged more than 46 homers and roughly 108 RBIs per season during his four years in Philadelphia, making him a foundational middle-of-the-order bat.

Imago credits: MLB.COM

Meanwhile, Pete Alonso enters free agency after a 2025 season in which he averaged .272 with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs while playing all 162 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Industry projections peg Schwarber’s next contract around four years and $128 million, and Alonso’s expected deal may land at four years and about $108 million.

If the Phillies re-sign Schwarber instead of pursuing Alonso, they retain elite left-handed power plus proven lineup chemistry that helped carry them last season. Schwarber’s age-33 profile and DH-only role match the Phillies’ current needs better than a right-handed first baseman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Either way, the contracts and skill sets are close enough, but Schwarber’s continued presence in Philadelphia seems the smarter bet for consistent power and lineup stability.

Philadelphia now sits at a crossroads while Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso wait for clarity. The numbers are close, and the emotions are loud, and suddenly everyone’s an expert. In the end, Pete Alonso may fit cleaner, but Kyle Schwarber still feels irreplaceable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Phillies might move on from Kyle Schwarber, but other teams want him

It’s funny how fast loyalty evaporates when the offseason rolls in. One minute, the Phillies look committed, the next, everyone’s whispering like someone found incriminating texts. Kyle Schwarber suddenly feels less untouchable and more… available. And of course, the Red Sox can’t resist hovering around the situation as they’ve already found the perfect spot for him in the lineup.

The Red Sox’s interest in Kyle Schwarber has been consistent through multiple reports this winter. Jen McCaffrey reported that Schwarber and Pete Alonso are primary targets for Boston. Bob Nightengale noted that several teams remain involved and expect competition for Schwarber.

The feeling around the league is that the situation could shift quickly as the Winter Meetings approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

The challenge remains the Phillies’ position and their reported priority to keep Schwarber. Brian Murphy wrote that Philadelphia views re-signing Schwarber as its top offseason goal. The Red Sox still monitor the situation because Schwarber recorded 56 home runs last season. Boston watches closely because the potential addition could reshape a lineup still searching for power.

So now everyone waits because baseball loyalty feels like a seasonal suggestion sometimes. Kyle Schwarber sits in the middle while the Phillies and Red Sox measure resolve publicly. If this drags on longer, fans may need popcorn and a trade deadline countdown ready.