Kyle Schwarber’s Phillies Future on Thin Ice as Red Sox Tighten Grip After World Series Failure

If there’s one glaring issue from the Red Sox’s disappointing 2025 campaign, it’s their lack of power at the plate. Sure, they finished the season with a solid .254 team average, but ranking just 15th in home runs with 186 really tells the story. Moreover, when Trevor Story leads the team with only 25 homers, it’s clear the Sox were missing that big bat to deliver in key moments.

Hence, after a season of mediocre power numbers, Boston desperately needs to add a true slugger this offseason. And there might be a familiar face on the market. Someone who donned the red and white jersey before.

“The Red Sox love Kyle Schwarber and you can expect them to show real interest in bringing him back if the Phillies don’t resign him quickly,” Gordo quoted Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo.

“You expect that from Kyle. And he’s a great person in the dugout. He’s a great person in the clubhouse. We love him, and we want to keep him. We don’t need any motivation whatsoever.” Phillies owner John Middleton said back in July.

But so far, now, there is no confirmation about the Phillies proceeding with Schwarber.

With the offseason looming, Schwarber would likely try to wade in free agency if the team can’t offer him a qualifying contract. Here comes the Red Sox.

One clear way to fix their offensive woes would be to bring in one of baseball’s premier power hitters. Kyle Schwarber’s elite power was on full display this season as he led the NL with 56 HRs and 132 RBIs. He also played all 162 games and posted career highs in both bWAR (4.7) and fWAR (4.9). That shows no one from the current Red Sox roster has been able to produce this year.

But let’s accept some downsides as well!

Age isn’t exactly on Schwarber’s side. According to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, Schwarber is reportedly eyeing a five-year deal, though it’s “difficult to see” a team committing that kind of term to a DH. His price tag will be hefty, too!

Spotrac projects his market value at about four years and just under $100 million.

Schwarber had a brief stint with the Red Sox back in 2021, when he hit .291 with seven home runs. Back then, the Red Sox couldn’t match the Phillies’ $79 million offer. This time around, though, the situation feels a bit different, and maybe the reunion makes a lot more sense.

The Red Sox would not go without facing some competition

While there’s no doubt that Schwarber would rightly fit in with the Red Sox, it would not come without competition.

Right after the Red Sox, the Rangers come to mind!

While they wrapped up the season with the best ERA (3.47) in all of MLB, offensively, it was a completely different story. Their lineup ranked near the bottom, scoring the 22nd-fewest runs in the regular season.

As per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Rangers should seriously consider going after Schwarber to avoid another year of offensive struggles. Yes, their payroll is expected to shrink in 2026. But with players like Jon Gray, Tyler Mahle, Patrick Corbin, and Merrill Kelly hitting free agency, there’s room to make it work financially.

Then there’s the Mets.

With Pete Alonso reportedly heading to free agency, it would make sense for them to shift Mark Vientos to first base and bring in Schwarber as their DH, effectively replacing Alonso’s power. And from a financial standpoint, the Red Sox’s biggest competition for Schwarber could easily come from New York.

Meanwhile, the Phillies aren’t out of the picture either, as they’ve expressed interest in keeping their veteran slugger. So, it won’t be an easy road for any of the potential suitors. Still, after the Red Sox stunned everyone last offseason by landing Alex Bregman at the last minute, fans can certainly hope for another surprise move this winter.