Kyle Tucker Booed by Fans After Defensive Blunder During Dodgers Loss

After Edwin Diaz, it was Kyle Tucker’s turn to face the fans’ wrath at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ seven-game homestand came to a disappointing end on Sunday, and though the Dodgers swept the Kansas City Royals, they failed to dominate the Milwaukee Brewers. As the Dodgers’ rough patch continues, with five losses in their last ten games, the lack of impact from one of their key offseason additions has been glaring.

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The Dodgers signed Kyle Tucker to a 4-year, $240 million deal ahead of the 2026 season. But the right fielder has yet to deliver what’s expected of him, despite the regular season nearing its end. After another offensive letdown during Sunday’s 6-2 loss, fans booed Tucker when he faltered in right field as well. Foul Territory posted the now-viral video of Tucker’s defensive blunder on X, while fans booed loudly.

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According to Foul Territory’s clip that now has over 1.2 million views, “Fans booed Kyle Tucker after he failed to make this catch in right field. Tucker went hitless on the Dodgers’ seven-game homestand.”

Tucker is facing an unusual problem in his first season as a Dodger. His production declines as soon as he is at Dodger Stadium. Tucker is slashing .189 AVG in 60 home games with only 2 homers, 39 hits, 30 runs, and 17 RBIs. However, the story on road games is entirely different. He holds a .275 AVG with 9 homers, 36 runs, 57 hits and 37 RBIs across 57 games.

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Though neither the Dodgers nor Tucker has figured out the reason behind it, manager Dave Roberts chose to act on it. On Saturday, he rested Tucker for a second time this week. However, he was back for the series finale.

It appears the off day did little to help Tucker, as he went hitless in the crucial game. He is now 0-for-19 in this homestand. With Tarik Skubal on the mound, Tucker was a part of the offense that failed to provide run support to the newly acquired Cy Young winner from the Detroit Tigers. Skubal only allowed 2 runs across the six innings he pitched, striking out 7. When he left, the game was still within reach, with the Dodgers trailing 2-1. But a quiet offense and bullpen meltdown lifted the Brewers over the home team.

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On top of going hitless, Tucker faltered in his right field duties also. At the top of the ninth, with the Dodgers trailing 4-1, he failed to make a routine catch after Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio hit a fly ball. But the misery did not end there, and it angered the fans even more.

Tucker’s lack of urgency was evident, as he fumbled the ball and then jogged after it. The misplay helped Luis Lara reach third base. Chourio and Lara both scored on errors later in the innings, cementing the score at 6-2.

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As per Doug McKain on X, “He’s now hitting .232 with a 97 wRC+ and has posted a -6 OOA in right field. At this point, he hasn’t been that much better than Michael Conforto-and he’s costing more than $40 million more.”

Yes, Tucker’s struggles are evident, but with the series against the Colorado Rockies next, Dodgers loyalists would hope for a better result.