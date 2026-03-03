Kyle Tucker Clears the Air After Getting Roasted Online Over Viral Spring Training Footage

In recent years, Anthony Rendon has drawn more attention for questions about his passion for the game than for his production on the field. So when a recent video of Kyle Tucker started making the rounds, some fans were quick to lump him into the same category as Rendon. Now, Tucker is setting the record straight about what actually happened in that clip.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In an interview with Ben Verlander on Flippin’ Bats with Ben Verlander, Kyle Tucker said, “I think that was like my first day out there… It was primarily just like pitchers that were going… I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m just going to like come out like stretch with whoever’s out here and kind of throw a little bit.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

The spring training clip showed Tucker standing in the outfield while others were taking reps, and that brief moment quickly sparked debate on social media. Some fans compared him to Anthony Rendon and even labeled him “Anthony Rendon 2.0,” referencing the narratives that followed Rendon during his time with the Angels.

The video itself showed nothing more than Tucker waiting behind another player during the sequence. Still, many treated that short clip as evidence of a deeper issue with his work ethic.

ADVERTISEMENT

This kind of scrutiny is not entirely new for Tucker. During the 2025 season, his manager privately encouraged him to hustle out balls. Tucker responded with a 4-for-4 performance that included two home runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Despite that response, some fans continue to question his passion for the game. The Rendon comparison gained traction largely because Rendon’s tenure with the Angels ended amid criticism about injuries and commitment.

However, Rendon’s situation involved repeated absences and public comments about his priorities, while Tucker’s only notable recent injury was a broken pinkie that he played through last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those past narratives led some observers to connect the spring training video to a larger storyline rather than judge it on its own.

ADVERTISEMENT

September 1, 2025, Chicago, Il, USA: Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker walks through the dugout after flying out in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field on Sept. 1, 2025, in Chicago. Chicago USA – ZUMAm67_ 20250901_zaf_m67_004 Copyright: xJohnxJ.xKimx Chicago USA – ZUMA0833 20250901_zaf_m67_004 Copyright: xIMAGO/JohnxJ.xKimx

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Tucker has now clarified what happened that day, explaining the context that many overlooked before jumping to conclusions. He told Verlander that he went out to loosen up and stretch before heading to the cages and that he only swung at one pitch while seeing the ball “decently well.”

In his first official spring game, he went 0-for-1 but drew a walk and scored a run in a 5-1 Dodgers win over the Padres. That afternoon, his ground ball still registered a strong 108.6 mph exit velocity, showing quality contact despite the outcome.

Those details provide a broader context to his spring than the viral clip suggested.

ADVERTISEMENT

As fans process that context, the pressure on Tucker remains intense. He signed a four-year, $240 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers and joined a roster stacked with star power and championship expectations.

That deal immediately made him one of the most scrutinized players of the spring, especially given the Dodgers’ payroll and ongoing debates about competitive balance in MLB. Much of the discussion has focused on how Tucker fits into a lineup featuring Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman, and whether his production will match those lofty standards.

With that contract and the spotlight on the defending World Series champions, every move Tucker makes draws added attention. Even routine drills can become talking points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the scrutiny, Tucker has maintained a steady mindset, backed by support from teammates and others within the game. Reports indicate that he remains unfazed by the public reaction to his contract.

He has emphasized that his focus is on what he brings to the clubhouse and his performance on the field, rather than outside noise. That perspective aligns with his comments about choosing the Dodgers for their winning culture. His goal this spring is simple: improve on last year’s one-hit spring and build comfort before Opening Day.

Although he has yet to record a spring hit, he has expressed confidence that consistent reps and growing comfort will position him for success once the regular season begins. That composed approach, along with support from veterans in the clubhouse, suggests he is prepared to handle the pressure that comes with wearing a Dodgers uniform.

Kyle Tucker receives a message from another Dodgers star

Kyle Tucker is likely to face even more criticism as the season unfolds. That much is expected. But with a former teammate publicly backing him, the noise may not carry as much weight. When talk surfaced questioning his love for the game, Tucker addressed it at his Dodgers introductory press conference, making it clear he was unfazed and focused solely on winning each at-bat.

Tucker agreed to a four-year, $240 million deal with the Dodgers in January, reinforcing that teams still value his skill set. In 2025 with the Cubs, he hit .266 with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs, and an .841 OPS across 136 games, solid production even while dealing with injuries.

His mindset has remained steady. “I try and do my best out there regardless of how I feel or what the situation is,” Tucker said, sounding like a player driven by competition.

Former teammate Michael Busch supported that view, praising Tucker’s work ethic and presence. “Tucker was a great teammate, and he was always out there, always working hard, always playing hard,” Busch said.

That endorsement carries weight because it comes from someone who saw Tucker’s routine every day. In 2025, Tucker played through a hairline fracture in his right hand rather than shut it down, continuing to contribute offensively. The 137 wRC+ that season placed him well above league average despite the setback.

Now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tucker is set to take over right field and serve as a key piece in a lineup featuring Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman. He already owns four All-Star selections and two Silver Slugger awards, and his postseason experience adds further value to a team chasing another championship.

The move has generated fresh excitement among fans, who see his bat as a major addition to an already loaded lineup. Considering the 22 home runs he hit while less than fully healthy, the narrative around Tucker feels less about doubt and more about a player proving he still belongs on baseball’s biggest stage.