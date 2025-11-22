Kyle Tucker Dilemma Pushes Cubs Prez to Make Bold Call on Japanese Slugger as Yankees-Phillies Face Snub

The Chicago Cubs may lose Kyle Tucker. So, this offseason will be about covering his production in the lineup. According to the latest rankings, the Chicago Cubs are rumored to be the best fit for Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto.

In his recent video, Jim Riley ranked the landing spots for Okamoto. And the Cubs are in the S tier.

“They’re about to lose Kyle Tucker,” Riley confirmed.

“You could sign Okamoto to play third base. He would be an upgrade instantly over Shaw for next season and give Matt Shaw another year to try to figure this out. I’ve got the Chicago Cubs as an S-tier team for Okamoto.”

Kazuma Okamoto was initially linked to the Yankees and Phillies as top contenders. The Cubs, however, are gaining traction as the leading contender with a projected four-year, $64 million contract. This development follows the Cubs’ clear decision to move on from Kyle Tucker.

Okamoto provides a solution to replace the 2025 production lost from Tucker, delivering consistent home run power.

In eight NPB seasons, he hit 30 or more home runs six times, showing reliable middle-of-order offensive output. While Matt Shaw offers stronger defense, Okamoto’s bat addresses the Cubs’ immediate need to maintain offensive performance.

Imago Source: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Integrating Okamoto allows Shaw to continue development while bolstering the lineup against left-handed pitching with Michael Busch. His ability to handle third base and occasionally first base increases flexibility for the Cubs’ roster.

With Tucker gone, adding Okamoto secures an experienced, high-impact bat to protect and enhance the team’s core offensive structure.

The Cubs walking away from Kyle Tucker only strengthens their all-in chase for Kazuma Okamoto now. If the Yankees and Phillies want to catch up, they might need binoculars and a miracle.

The Cubs might not value Kyle Tucker anymore, but he is gaining more importance from another place

The Chicago Cubs seem ready to wave goodbye to Kyle Tucker, treating one of baseball’s most dynamic outfielders like yesterday’s box score. Yet while Chicago shrugs, the whispers elsewhere are growing louder, hinting that Tucker’s stock might be surging in a very different corner of the league.

Tucker, who hit 22 home runs with 73 RBIs and earned a Silver Slugger award in 2025, will enter free agency. And Cubs president Jed Hoyer confirmed the team’s focus this winter will be on pitchers, not retaining position players.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees are reportedly prioritizing Tucker, recognizing his impact on a lineup that needs power and consistency.

Adding Tucker could strengthen the Yankees’ offense behind Aaron Judge. Tucker’s versatility in the outfield and proven offensive output could finally give New York the push toward a World Series championship.

As the Cubs shrug off Tucker, the Yankees see a clear path to championship contention. New York’s front office is clearly willing to pay for talent Chicago prefers to ignore. Baseball fans might just witness Tucker turning Cubs’ oversight into Yankees’ long-awaited World Series push.